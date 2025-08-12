ARTICLE
12 August 2025

China And Kazakhstan Sign Memorandum Of Understanding And Cooperation In The Field Of Intellectual Property

During the second China-Central Asia Summit, under the joint witness of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the China National Intellectual Property Administration...
During the second China-Central Asia Summit, under the joint witness of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) on Cooperation in the Field of Intellectual Property between the National Intellectual Property Administration of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan . The MoU has been included in the list of deliverables of the second China-Central Asia Summit.

(Source: website of the CNIPA)

