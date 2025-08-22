ARTICLE
22 August 2025

The Newly Amended Regulations Under The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) Enter Into Effect

UA
Unitalen Attorneys at Law

Contributor

Unitalen Attorneys at Law logo
Founded in 1994, Unitalen Attorneys at Law is one of the largest IP law firms in China that provide all aspects of IP solutions e.g. prosecution, enforcement, litigation, investigation, licensing and counseling, for literally any industries. Both our domestic and international clients appreciate our custom, top notch and cost-effective services.  
Explore Firm Details
Recently, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) published the newly revised Regulations under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) on its official website. These regulations are now in effect.
China Intellectual Property
Unitalen Attorneys At Law

Recently, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) published the newly revised Regulations under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT)  on its official website. These regulations are now in effect.

The amendments primarily concern Rule 26.3, Rule 89, and Rule 92 of the Regulations, modifying the examination and correction of certain parts of international applications by the Receiving Office to ensure that international applications are published in a single language. The amendments also allow competent authorities other than the International Bureau to accept international applications and relevant documents submitted exclusively in electronic form, enabling the International Bureau to communicate with applicants or competent authorities in any of the languages of international publication.

(Source: China Intellectual Property News)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Unitalen Attorneys At Law
Unitalen Attorneys At Law
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More