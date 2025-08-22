The Newly Amended Regulations Under The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) Enter Into Effect

Recently, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) published the newly revised Regulations under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) on its official website. These regulations are now in effect.

The amendments primarily concern Rule 26.3, Rule 89, and Rule 92 of the Regulations, modifying the examination and correction of certain parts of international applications by the Receiving Office to ensure that international applications are published in a single language. The amendments also allow competent authorities other than the International Bureau to accept international applications and relevant documents submitted exclusively in electronic form, enabling the International Bureau to communicate with applicants or competent authorities in any of the languages of international publication.

(Source: China Intellectual Property News)

