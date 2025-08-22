ARTICLE
22 August 2025

China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) Trademark Office Notice On The Revision Of Certain Application Forms

UA
Unitalen Attorneys at Law

Contributor

To further standardize business processing procedures and better meet actual business processing needs, the Trademark Office of CNIPA has adjusted and improved the following trademark business application forms...
China Intellectual Property
Unitalen Attorneys At Law

To further standardize business processing procedures and better meet actual business processing needs, the Trademark Office of CNIPA has adjusted and improved the following trademark business application forms: 1. application for trademark change; 2. application for trademark correction; 3. application for recordal of trademark license; 4. application for reissuance of change, transfer, and renewal certificates; 5. application for trademark pledge registration; 6. application for revocation of a registered trademark not been used for three consecutive years without justified reasons.

The revised application forms will officially come into use on July 24, 2025. From the date of its implementation, trademark applicants and relevant institutions must use the new versions when submitting applications for the above-mentioned business. The previous versions of the application forms will no longer be accepted.

Annex: Revised application forms for relevant business.zip

Trademark Office of CNIPA

July 21, 2025

(Source: Trademark Office of CNIPA)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

