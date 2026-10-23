Substance Over Form: Cayman Islands Court Stays Specific Performance Claim In Favour Of Hong Kong Arbitration

In TB Mgmt LLC & Ors v Taibang Biological Ltd [2026] CIGC (FSD) 83, the Cayman Islands Grand Court (the “Court”) stayed a Cayman Islands proceeding in favour of a Hong Kong arbitration on the basis that the arbitration concerned the same ‘core substantial dispute’.

The decision is a useful reminder of how the Court approaches (i) the scope of arbitration clauses, and related mandatory stays, under the Foreign Arbitral Awards Enforcement Act (1997 Revision) (“FAAEA”) and (ii) company representation in Cayman Islands proceedings.

Background

The Cayman Islands proceeding was brought by two shareholder vehicles (the “Plaintiffs”) against the company in which they held shares, Taibang Biological Ltd (the “Defendant”).

At stake was the redemption of shares said to be worth more than US$87 million. The Plaintiffs claimed that the Chairman of the Defendant had been removed without ’cause’, triggering management redemption rights under the Defendant’s articles of association and a shareholder agreement (“SHA”). The Plaintiffs issued Cayman Islands proceedings seeking an order for specific performance compelling the Defendant to redeem shares at ‘Fair Market Value’ (pleaded as US$52.5 million and US$34.7 million respectively).

The Specific Performance Carve-Out

Three days later, the Defendant commenced an arbitration in Hong Kong seeking a declaration that the redemption rights had not been triggered. The appointed arbitral tribunal was described by the Court as a “formidable and well-respected trio” consisting of: Lord Neuberger (former President of the UK Supreme Court and current Non-Permanent Judge of the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal), Geoffrey Ma (former Chief Justice of Hong Kong) and Neil Kaplan CBE KC (a senior Hong Kong arbitration practitioner).

The SHA required disputes arising from it to be submitted to the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre for arbitration, but contained a carve-out, headed ‘Specific Performance’, for equitable relief in the courts. The Plaintiffs sought to argue that the Specific Performance carve-out permitted the Cayman Islands proceeding to go ahead and that the Cayman proceedings were not properly subject to the arbitration agreement.

The Court’s Findings: Substance of the Controversy Test

The Court (Doyle J) was not persuaded. Adopting the “substance of the controversy” approach based on English and Australian authorities, the Court held that the real fight was whether Mr Chow had been removed without cause, and if so whether the redemption rights had been triggered.

As the Court put it: “In reality all the Plaintiffs want are their shares redeemed and money paid to them.” The Court imposed a mandatory statutory stay and added that, had it been wrong on that point, it would have granted a discretionary case management stay in any event. Costs followed the event.

Key Takeaways for Arbitration and Cayman Islands Litigation