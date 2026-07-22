A Cautionary Tale In Interim Injunctive Relief: Lessons From Dixon V Seymour

In a recent judgment of Chief Justice Ramsay-Hale,1 the Cayman Grand Court provided guidance on the necessary components of an application for interim injunctive relief. The ruling illustrates how an ex parte application may fail to satisfy the American Cyanamid2 test when unsupported by proper evidence.

Background: A Family Dispute Meets Interlocutory Procedure

The case arose in the context of a family dispute over a piece of land known as Block 25C Parcel 203 (Property).3 The Plaintiff, Ms Sandra Dixon (Ms Dixon), applied ex parte for an interim injunction restraining her niece, Ms Sabrina Seymour (Ms Seymour), from selling the Property or otherwise dealing with it. The Property had been transferred to Ms Seymour by her father, Mr Larry Seymour (Mr Seymour), who was in hospital with a terminal illness. Ms Dixon asserted that it was the intention of Mr Seymour that the Property would be registered in Ms Seymour’s name only temporarily, with a view to helping her secure a loan. If the contemplated loan transaction were unsuccessful, there was said to be an agreement that the Property would be transferred back to Mr Seymour. In breach of this alleged agreement, Ms Seymour had taken steps to sell the Property to a third party.4

Ms Dixon accordingly sought an interim injunction to restrain the sale, pending the determination of substantive proceedings. The application was brought by Ms Dixon in her own name, on the basis that a power of attorney had been conferred on her by Mr Seymour. Ms Dixon also relied on extracts from Mr Seymour’s Will, which directed that the Property should be sold, so that the proceeds could be distributed to various relatives (including but not limited to Ms Seymour).5

Key Judicial Findings

In rejecting the application, the Chief Justice made a number of observations regarding the “deficient” manner in which it had been presented,6 so as to remind practitioners of the basis upon which interlocutory injunctive relief may properly be sought. The following five points were underlined:

1. The Requirement for Urgency

First, the Chief Justice emphasised that ex parte applications for interim injunctive relief should generally be reserved for cases of “real urgency”, where the provision of notice is genuinely impossible.7

Although the summons filed by Ms Dixon had been headed “ex parte application on Notice for an injunction”, there was no evidence that notice had been given to Ms Dixon, whether informally or at all.8 Further, no credible explanation had been provided as to why such notice could not be given. In this regard, the fact that a sale process was ongoing was held to be insufficient, as such sales ordinarily take place over a protracted period of time, and there was no suggestion that any transfer was “imminent”.9

2. The Value of Pleadings

Second, the Chief Justice explained how the Court will generally expect to see a draft pleading identifying the cause of action relied upon and the final relief sought.10

Whilst the Court will entertain urgent applications for interim relief before substantive proceedings are commenced in appropriate cases, it will not construct a cause of action on the applicant’s behalf. Parties are expected to produce pleadings in draft form which clearly identify the material facts, and set out how those facts form the basis for a legally recognisable claim.11 Here, no draft pleadings had been provided.

In addition, the summons contained only vague assertions to concepts such as “trust arrangements”, “fiduciary obligations” and “unconscionable conduct”, without articulating the precise legal manner in which a proprietary interest was said to arise.12

Counsel for the Plaintiff sought to address these shortcomings by advancing a resulting trust analysis during the course of oral submissions. However, this analysis was found to be wanting, in circumstances where Mr Seymour had transferred the Property to his daughter, and the affidavit evidence provided only a limited evidential foundation for rebutting the presumption of advancement.13

3. The Importance of Standing

Third, the Chief Justice held that where ex parte relief is sought in respect of rights which are said to belong to another individual, the authority to advance those rights must be clearly established.14

Given that the proprietary interest capable of supporting the injunction in the present proceedings would lie (if at all) with Mr Seymour himself, he was regarded as the proper claimant.15 The fact that a power of attorney had been granted in Ms Dixon’s favour did not alter this conclusion, as his legal rights had not been thereby transferred. Rather, Ms Dixon had been authorised to vindicate those rights by bringing proceedings in Mr Seymour’s name.16

4. The Need for Evidence of Authority

Fourth, the Chief Justice explained how even if Ms Dixon were entitled to bring the claim in her own name, there was no evidential basis for proceeding in that manner.

The Court had not been provided with medical records to show that Mr Seymour was incapable of giving instructions from hospital, or swearing an affidavit. The prima facie position was therefore that Mr Seymour was able to take such steps, but had chosen not to do so.17 The alternative was that Mr Seymour was incapacitated in hospital. However, such a scenario would call into question the Power of Authority relied upon by Ms Dixon, as a general Power of Attorney does not survive the incapacity of the donor.18

On either analysis, the Chief Justice held that the authority to advance the alleged rights underpinning the application had not been established.

5. The Adequacy of Damages as a Remedy

Fifth, the Chief Justice underlined how the adequacy of damages as a remedy will lead to the refusal of interim injunctive relief.

Ms Dixon’s affidavit evidence stated that, based on her knowledge of Mr Seymour’s intentions, he would not have wanted the Property to be sold without his second daughter, Ms Abbegayle Seymour, receiving a benefit. However, rather than articulating a proprietary interest in the land itself on behalf of Mr Seymour, this pointed to an alleged intention that the proceeds of sale should be dealt with in a certain manner.19

Any entitlement arising from that alleged intention was held to be adequately compensatable in damages, thus defeating the claim for an interim proprietary injunction.20

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The judgment of the Chief Justice underscores several important points for practitioners:

Applications for ex parte interim relief require genuine urgency. Concern about a sale of property that will complete at an unspecified future date will not suffice.

Pleadings matter. Where possible, applicants seeking an interim proprietary injunction should clearly plead the underlying cause of action, even if only in draft form.

Standing must be established with precision. This is especially so in cases where capacity is in issue, and the application is made ex parte.

Careful consideration must be given to the adequacy of damages. An interim proprietary injunction will be refused where monetary compensation can remedy the potential harm.

Footnotes

1 Sandra Dixon v Sabrina Seymour [2026] CIGC (Civ) 24 (Judgment).

2 American Cyanamid Co v Ethicon Ltd [1975] AC 396.

3 Judgment at [1].

4 At [3].

5 At [6].

6 At [2].

7 At [12], citing Doyle J’s judgment in Cathay Capital Holdings III, LP v Osiris International Cayman Limited (unreported, 30 August 2021).

8 At [11].

9 At [13].

10 At [14].

11 At [16].

12 At [17].

13 At [32].

14 At [29].

15 At [20].

16 At [21], citing Jones and Saldanha v Gurney [1913] W.N. 72.

17 At [24].

18 At [26], citing paragraph eight of Smellie’s CJ’s judgment in In the Matter of an Enduring Power of Attorney (2006) CILR Note 3, Unrep 22 December 2005.

19 A similar observation was made by the Chief Justice at [35] in relation to Mr Seymour’s Will, which was described as pointing “not to an interest in retaining this particular parcel of land, but to an interest in the value to be realised from its sale and in the subsequent distribution of the proceeds”.

20 At [37].