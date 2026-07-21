Government Of Canada Launches Consultation On Expanding The Geographical Indications Regime Under The Trademarks Act

On May 28, 2026, the Government of Canada launched a public consultation on the scope of the geographical indications (GIs) regime under the Trademarks Act. The consultation seeks stakeholders' views on how Canada's GI regime could be strengthened and modernized, including whether its scope should be expanded beyond its current categories of protected products.

The consultation invites comments on a range of practical issues, including the adoption of GIs by producers (both foreign and domestic), enforcement mechanisms and the possible use of certification marks to promote GI-protected products.

One of the key questions under consideration is whether GI protection should extend beyond wines, spirits, agricultural products and food to encompass additional categories, such as traditional craft and industrial products. The proposed extension would align Canada with other jurisdictions, most notably the European Union, where a new framework allowing the registration of craft and industrial GIs came into effect on December 1, 2025. Well-known examples of products that may benefit from this type of protection include Porcelaine de Limoges, which recently became the first craft and industrial product to receive GI protection in the EU.

The Government of Canada’s comprehensive review of our GI regime is its first since 2017, when GI protection was expanded beyond wines and spirits to include agricultural products and food. The consultation therefore represents a positive sign for producers and responsible authorities seeking to protect and enforce their GIs in Canada.

Olivier Jean-Lévesque and Francesca Roy, who regularly advise clients on GIs, have been invited to participate in the consultation process. They look forward to contributing to the discussion and will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as the review progresses.

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