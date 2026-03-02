ARTICLE
2 March 2026

New PMPRB Chairperson And PMPRB Releases January 2026 NEWSletter

On January 29, 2026, the Minister of Health announced Anie Perrault, former Vice-Chairperson, as Chairperson of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) until August 9, 2028.
Canada Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
On January 29, 2026, the Minister of Health announced Anie Perrault, former Vice-Chairperson, as Chairperson of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) until August 9, 2028.

The PMPRB also released its January 2026 NEWSletter. Highlights include:

  • updates on the PMPRB's preparation for the implementation of the 2025 Guidelines, including information sessions outlining key changes and website updates to help rights holders transition to the new framework,
    • it notes that for the filing period of July 1 to December 31, 2025, due January 30, 2026, PMPRB Staff will only conduct an initial review of medicines considered "new" under the 2025 Guidelines, i.e., those with a first date of sale on or after July 1, 2022 and that Rights Holders can expect to be notified of the outcome by the end of March 2026 together with an Information Report for their "Existing medicines";
  • the 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, released in November 2025, which outlines the PMPRB's guiding principles and four key commitments for 2026–2030; and
  • updates on the National Prescription Drug Utilization Information System's (NPDUIS) research activities, through which the PMPRB continues to publish analytical studies for the Minister of Health, and links to various research briefs presented by PMPRB staff at conferences and symposia including relating to market trends for biosimilar and generic drugs, drug shortages, and rare disease drugs.

