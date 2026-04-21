What Producers Need To Know About Health Canada’s Latest Food Additive, Enzyme And Supplement Updates

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have introduced significant regulatory updates affecting food additives, enzymes, and supplements that took effect in late 2025 and early 2026. These changes represent a modernization effort aimed at creating a more flexible regulatory framework that can respond quickly to market innovations and new processing technologies. Agricultural producers and food manufacturers need to understand how these updates impact compliance requirements and market opportu

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These changes influence how raw and processed agricultural products can be marketed, labelled and formulated across the value chain.

These updates reflect a broader government shift toward a more flexible regulatory system that responds faster to market innovations.

Glacier FarmMedia – Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have ushered in a new wave of updates to Canada’s food and supplement regulations, many of which took effect in late 2025 and early 2026. The recent updates reflect Canada’s ongoing effort to modernize food regulation, streamline compliance, and keep pace with new ingredients and processing technologies.

New rules for food additives, enzymes and supplements

As of December 2024, Health Canada consolidated the Lists of Permitted Food Additives into a single, more flexible food category system, making it easier to add or modify allowable ingredients. Recent developments include:

approval of new enzymes in bread and flour products (December 2025)

authorization of silicon dioxide in modified sugar (February 2026)

Health Canada is also reviewing the Supplementary Ingredient List to potentially allow up to 30 per cent juice content in certain caffeinated beverages.

As reflected by these developments, Health Canada’s modernization project simplifies the process for introducing innovations into Canadian food systems.

Modern labelling and compositional standards

As of January 2026, prepackaged foods sold in Canada that are high in sodium, sugars or saturated fat must display the new front-of-package (FOP) nutritional symbol, a black-and-white magnifying glass icon that emphasizes key nutrient content. The FOP symbol is required on products that exceed critical thresholds (e.g., ≥15% daily value of sodium, saturated fat or sugar per serving). However, some foods remain conditionally exempt, including:

plain milk and yogurt

fresh fruits and vegetables

raw, single-ingredient meats and poultry

traditional cheeses and kefir (for certain nutrient categories)

The change is intended to improve public health outcomes by helping Canadian consumers make informed food choices. As a result, consumers may begin avoiding food products flagged with the FOP symbol, which could influence both ingredient sourcing and production techniques. Farmers producing raw or minimally processed foods may gain a marketing advantage.

The CFIA has also suggested updates to common names for dairy and modified dairy ingredients:

The term “modified milk ingredients” is replaced with “milk-derived ingredients.”

The French equivalents “substances laitières” and “substances laitières modifiées” become “ingrédients du lait” and “ingrédients dérivés du lait.”

Eligibility rules for which ingredients can use the term “milk ingredients” and “milk-derived ingredients” have been revised. More information can be found on the CFIA website.

Industry will have until January 2030 to update labels to reflect the changes to dairy ingredient terms.

Why it Matters: turning compliance into opportunity

These updates reflect a broader government shift toward a more flexible regulatory system that responds faster to market innovations. Canadian farmers supplying grain, fruit, dairy or plant ingredients stand to benefit as processors adapt formulations to meet new rules. Consider how you can strategically respond to these changes today:

Manufacturers now need precise ingredient identity, so farmers should maintain clear records of production inputs.

Farmers who produce low-sugar fruit varieties and high-fibre grains should stay up to date on consumer demand for these ingredients in response to FOP labelling.

Dairy producers should review applicable labelling and ingredient name changes.

Farmers selling direct to consumers should stay up to date on labelling requirements and exemptions. Whole products that do not require FOP labelling may become more appealing to consumers.

Originally published by Western Producer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.