Heather Barnhouse welcomes family physician Rebecca Saunders to discuss her upcoming book project, Eight Saturdays, which explores a profound question: if you had only eight Saturdays left, how would you spend them? Inspired by her friend Leslie's terminal cancer diagnosis, Rebecca shares insights from over 30 years of family medicine practice and examines how this framework can help people prioritize what truly matters in their lives.

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Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In this episode, Heather welcomes Rebecca Saunders, a family physician practicing in Alberta, to discuss her book project, Eight Saturdays, inspired by her friend Leslie’s terminal cancer diagnosis and her question: with limited time, what do you do with your last eight Saturdays? Rebecca reflects on 30+ years in longitudinal family medicine in Canada and the US, noting the rewards of long-term patient relationships, the burden of paperwork (eased by AI scribes), and differences between public and private healthcare access. She shares how Leslie chose candid, joyful connection over focusing on illness, and how the Eight Saturdays lens can help people prioritize what matters, including addressing “unfun” essentials like wills and insurance so they can spend time with fewer regrets. Rebecca plans to launch the book in May, with worksheets and workshops. self

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Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.