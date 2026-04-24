Health Canada Reclassifies Sports Electrolyte Products As Foods

On April 24, 2026, Health Canada announced that sports electrolyte products will transition from the natural health product (NHP) framework to the supplemented food regulatory framework...

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On April 24, 2026, Health Canada announced that sports electrolyte products will transition from the natural health product (NHP) framework to the supplemented food regulatory framework, aligning oversight with how these products are marketed and consumed.

Sports electrolyte products include ready-to-drink beverages, powders, and tablets marketed for hydration, performance, and electrolyte replacement. The shift reflects Health Canada’s view that these products are presented and used similarly to existing products already sold as conventional foods.

As a result, manufacturers will no longer require pre-market approval as NHPs for new products but must comply with applicable food regulations. Health Canada has indicated it will work directly with affected natural health product licence holders to support the transition. These companies will be encouraged to transition by December 31, 2027.

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