PMPRB Releases May NEWSLetter And Meds Pipeline Monitor

On May 12, 2026, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) released its May NEWSLetter. The NEWSletter provides updates on the implementation of the new Guidelines for PMPRB Staff, the consultation of the proposed Hearing Practice Directions, events in which the PMPRB participated, and new and upcoming NPDUIS research publications.

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On May 12, 2026, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) released its May NEWSLetter. The NEWSletter provides updates on the implementation of the new Guidelines for PMPRB Staff, the consultation of the proposed Hearing Practice Directions, events in which the PMPRB participated, and new and upcoming NPDUIS research publications. Regarding the implementation of the new Guidelines, all New Medicines (with a first date of sale on or after July 1, 2022) underwent an Initial Review within the 60‑day service standard, and some In-Depth reviews have started. The reviews of Existing Medicines (those first sold before July 1, 2022) will undergo their first review under the new framework in January 2028.

In April, the PMPRB released the 2026 edition of the Meds Pipeline Monitor, a horizon scanning report that provides an overview of the pipeline of new medicines, those that are either undergoing clinical evaluation or are in pre-registration.

Key findings from the report include the following:

As of August 2025, there were over 10,000 new medicines in the pipeline.

Cancer treatments represented 40% of medicines across all stages of development. Other important pipeline therapies include those for infectious diseases (11%) and central nervous system disorders (11%), as well as metabolic disorders (5% overall, 13% in pre-registration).

24% of pre-registration drugs and 23% of drugs in Phase III clinical trials are for the treatment of rare diseases (have received an orphan medicine designation by a marketing authority).

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.