ARTICLE
12 May 2026

BCF Acts As Counsel To Celystra Pharma As Part Of An Equity Investment

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BCF acted on behalf of Celystra Pharma Inc., a Québec-based biopharmaceutical company managed by Paul Lévesque, John Leasure, and Philippe Dubuc, as part of an equity investment...
Canada Quebec Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
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BCF acted on behalf of Celystra Pharma Inc., a Québec-based biopharmaceutical company managed by Paul Lévesque, John Leasure, and Philippe Dubuc, as part of an equity investment made by Investissement Québec and CIC Capital Canada Inc.

Among other things, this transaction made it possible to finance the acquisition of Canadian marketing rights for two internationally developed innovative treatments for rare diseases. 

According to Celystra Pharma’s press release, this comes at a time where access to these therapies is a major challenge for patients and healthcare systems.

This transaction places BCF at the heart of a fast-growing industry where legal, financial, and regulatory issues intersect. It highlights how complex life sciences transactions can be, particularly when it comes to licensing agreements, acquiring marketing rights, and regulatory frameworks surrounding the commercialization of innovative treatments.

BCF’s involvement in this matter highlights its ability to support transformative transactions in strategic industries by mobilizing multidisciplinary teams for each stage of the process.

A team dedicated to a strategic transaction

This transaction was led by a multidisciplinary BCF team consisting of:
Nicolas St-SauveurLaurence LavertuAnnie GauthierMarie-Pier BarilÉmilie MorinJyoti ChakrabortyMehrez HouacineGabriel MelançonAndréanne AugerEmma Saffman and Véronique Aubé.

Throughout this mandate, BCF reinforced its position within the life sciences industry and its ability to organize and finalize complex transactions, thereby furthering projects that are pivotal to Québec’s economy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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