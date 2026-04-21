A New Channel: Spirit-Based Ready-To-Drink Beverages In Quebec Grocery Stores

This bulletin provides an overview of the current framework governing spirit-based RTD beverages in Quebec, along with the proposed changes and their potential impact on producers and distributors of spirit‑based RTD beverages in Quebec.

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Overview

Quebec recently introduced Bill 11: An Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden (“the Bill”) which proposes, among other things, to expand the sale of sprit-based ready-to-drink (“RTD”) beverages to grocery channels. The Bill is currently still at its committee stage, with the latest sitting being held on April 2, 2026. The provisions regarding spirit-based RTD beverages will take effect as soon as the bill is enacted, which is expected to happen in the coming months. Other provisions will, however, take effect on August 1, 2026”.

This bulletin provides an overview of the current framework governing spirit-based RTD beverages in Quebec, along with the proposed changes and their potential impact on producers and distributors of spirit‑based RTD beverages in Quebec.

Current regulatory framework for RTD beverages

Under the current legislative regime, grocery permit holders, which includes grocery stores and convenience stores, also referred to as “depanneurs” in Quebec, are authorized to sell beer, cider, certain wines, and malt-based RTD beverages under 7% alcohol by volume (“ABV”).1 Presently, they may not, however, sell spirits or spirit-based beverages. Rather, spirit-based beverages can only be sold by the SAQ.

Proposed amendments under Bill 11

In February, as part of the legislative process for Bill 11, Minister Samuel Poulin introduced significant amendments affecting RTD beverages. The proposed amendments primarily seek to modify the Act Respecting Liquor Permits, the Act Respecting the Société des Alcools du Québec, and the Regulation respecting the terms of sale of alcoholic beverages by holders of a grocery permit. These modifications would expand the category of beverages that can be sold in grocery and depanneurs channels, under the grocery license, to include alcoholic beverages that are spirit-based and contain a maximum of 7% ABV.

Potential impacts and market reaction

The proposed amendment in Bill 11 represents a market expansion opportunity for Québec spirits producers, particularly those active in the RTD segment. In particular, if the Bill passes, RTD producers could sell their beverages in depanneurs and grocery stores. Since the announcement of the proposed amendments, industry commentary has focused on the commercial opportunities created for alcohol beverage producers, and whether these proposed amendments could call into question the SAQ’s monopoly in the province.

In response, the SAQ has indicated that while Bill 11 would permit the sale of certain spirit‑based RTD beverages in grocery stores, it does not “signal any erosion of the monopoly” over alcohol distribution in Quebec. The SAQ would continue to act as wholesaler for these products sold through food retail channels, such as grocery stores and depanneurs and would also remain the sole retailer of spirit-based RTD beverages with an alcohol content exceeding 7% ABV, as well as spirits themselves.

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