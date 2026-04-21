New Health Professions And Occupations Act In British Columbia Changes The Healthcare Regulatory Regime

Effective April 1, 2026, British Columbia’s Health Professions Act (HPA) was repealed and replaced by the Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA). The HPOA is the culmination of several years of consultation and reform beginning with the 2019 Cayton Report and the subsequent Steering Committee recommendations. The new framework is intended to create greater consistency, transparency and public protection across regulated health professions and their respective regulatory colleges (each a “College”).

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Effective April 1, 2026, British Columbia’s Health Professions Act (HPA) was repealed and replaced by the Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA). The HPOA is the culmination of several years of consultation and reform beginning with the 2019 Cayton Report and the subsequent Steering Committee recommendations. The new framework is intended to create greater consistency, transparency and public protection across regulated health professions and their respective regulatory colleges (each a “College”).

The HPOA introduced several new changes, including the following key developments:

Establishment of a centralized regulatory oversight office and independent discipline tribunal overseeing all Colleges

The introduction of a shared scope of practice and restricted activities model across professions

Expanded authority for the Minister of Health (Minister) to regulate both health professions and health occupations

Adoption of new bylaws by all regulatory Colleges

A Centralized Regulatory Office and Disciplinary Hearing Process

One of the most significant changes under the HPOA is the creation of the Health Professions and Occupations Regulatory Oversight Office (Superintendent’s Office). The Superintendent’s Office provides centralized oversight of the six regulatory Colleges, including performance audits and compliance monitoring.

The HPOA also establishes an independent Health Professions Discipline Tribunal, which hears serious complaints for all regulated professions. Colleges continue to receive and investigate complaints, but disciplinary hearings are now conducted through this single, independent tribunal.

Changes to the Designation Regulations

Under the HPA, each profession’s scope of practice and restricted activities were set out in its own regulation. Under the HPOA, each profession continues to have a designation regulation that defines its scope, titles and limits. However, all restricted activities are now consolidated in the Regulated Health Practitioners Regulation, which applies across all regulated professions.

Most of the designation regulations encompass multiple professions. For example, the Medical, new Diagnostic and Therapeutic Professionals Regulation currently regulates physicians and podiatrists, and will be amended on November 29, 2027, to also include clinical perfusionists, respiratory therapists, radiation therapists and medical laboratory technologists. As of that date, these professions will be regulated by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC).

The Minister also plans to conduct a broader review of the scopes of practice for regulated health professions in late Spring 2026, which may expand or optimize some of the current scopes in order to address health system gaps.

Health Occupations

The HPOA authorizes the Minister of Health to regulate both health professions and health occupations. Previously, the HPA only regulated the concept of health professions. Health occupations may not have the level of training of regulated health professions and may involve providing lowerrisk services.

To date, no health occupations have been designated by the Minister. However, if the Minister decides to designate any roles as health occupations, individuals practising such regulated health occupations may be required to hold a certificate, meet education or competency requirements, or work under the supervision of a licensed health professional.

Updates to College Bylaws

Following the new HPOA, each of the six regulatory Colleges subject to the HPOA published new bylaws. Under the HPOA and the Health Professions and Occupations Regulation, Colleges are required to develop certain standards through bylaws, rather than guidelines or policies. The HPOA also states that health professionals are only permitted to delegate certain aspects of practice or a restricted activity if, among other things, the bylaws of the relevant College authorize such delegation. For example, the CPSBC revised their bylaws following a consultation process, including changes to the licensure process, permit process, accreditation programs, quality-assurance requirements, as well as delegation requirements.

Overall, the HPOA represents a significant shift toward centralized oversight and standardized regulation across British Columbia’s health sector. Stakeholders should review the new framework and updated College bylaws to ensure compliance.

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