Common Mistakes In OH&S (Video)

BD&P is a full-service boutique law firm headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Our approximately 120 lawyers are bright, deeply talented legal minds who work on a broad spectrum of corporate and litigation matters, sitting across the table from national and international firms. Our clients live a variety of sectors, including energy, renewables, agribusiness, technology and life sciences. We are not just legal advisors, we are true partners. We've been called unconventional, and we think that makes us better partners to our clients for now — and for the future.

Article Insights

Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP are most popular: within Strategy, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Technology, Media & Information and Metals & Mining industries

self

BD&P Partner Craig Alcock highlights the most common, and costly mistakes employers make in Occupational Health & Safety compliance. From missed reporting deadlines to interviews without legal counsel, learn how these errors can expose organizations to serious risk and why a strong OH&S strategy starts with the right legal team.

