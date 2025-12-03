Key Takeaways from the 2025 Annual Pension & Benefits Seminar

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
The 15th Annual Pension & Benefits Seminar, held on October 22, 2025, brought together leading pension professionals to discuss recent developments, emerging challenges, and best practices in the pensions and benefits sector. The sessions focused on legislative updates, estate and beneficiary administration, family law intersections, and strategies for managing surpluses in defined benefit plans. The following summary outlines the principal insights and recommendations from the seminar.
Legal and Regulatory Updates
2025 has seen relatively modest legislative change compared to the flurry of new rules and regulatory guidance in 2024, but there were still several notable developments:
- Legislative Changes: Ontario introduced a new
legislative and regulatory framework for target benefit
multi-employer pension plans (MEPPs), effective January 1, 2025. To
support implementation, FSRA released proposed supervisory guidance
explaining how it will review applications to convert defined
benefits to target benefits, assess funding policies, and supervise
target benefit plans through regular reviews and ongoing engagement
with administrators. Stakeholders were invited to provide feedback,
with the consultation period closing in October 2025.
In Nova Scotia, new regulations now set out the process for private sector defined benefit pension plans to merge into the Public Service Superannuation Plan. The rules require Superintendent consent, detailed member notification and voting procedures, and strict documentation for transfer agreements. Unions may vote on behalf of active members, and all relevant parties must be notified throughout the process.
British Columbia updated its governance guidelines for pension plan administrators, highlighting information security as a material risk and requiring plans to implement comprehensive risk management and incident reporting measures. The province also unveiled a modernized supervisory framework that emphasizes proactive, ongoing monitoring of current and emerging risks to help prevent significant issues before they arise.
- Case Law Developments: Recent arbitration
decisions emphasize that employers must fulfill contractual
commitments when agreed upon conditions are met. Additionally, in
the event of a challenge, arbitrators and adjudicators may consider
the history of plan administration and the parties' past
conduct when determining whether benefit limitations or terms can
be contested.
- Federal Initiatives: The CRA has announced system improvements for plan administrators such as the acceptance of digital signatures, a modernized reporting and document filing portal, and a pilot project to identify missing pension plan members that may be rolled out to all plan administrators in future.
Estate & Beneficiary Administration
This session focused on practical considerations when plan members die or become incapacitated, and how plan administrators can navigate the differing legal rules in various provinces. Key highlights include:
- Prioritizing the Right Survivor: Pension
legislation gives the surviving spouse priority rights to most
death benefits, but the definition of "spouse" and
conditions can vary by province. Administrators must verify marital
status and obtain proper documentation to ensure benefits are paid
to the correct individual.
- Handling Minor Beneficiaries: When pension
benefits are payable to minors, funds must be held in trust or
managed by a legal guardian, until the child attains legal age. In
some cases, the funds may need to be paid into Court. Provincial
laws may vary. Administrators should be prepared with appropriate
trust wording and processes.
- Incapacity and Powers of Attorney: Powers of
Attorney (POA) for property can manage pension matters for
incapable members, but cannot alter beneficiary designations.
Administrators should verify the validity of POAs and resolve any
conflicting instructions before proceeding.
- Estate Representatives: Estate representatives must provide proof of authority for benefit payouts. Administrators should request necessary documentation, which may require that Probate be obtained appointing the Estate Trustee/Executor to ensure that you are dealing with the correct legal representative for the Estate. Be prepared to provide date-of-death benefit valuations for estate accounting and probate purposes.
Family Law Considerations
Family law issues frequently intersect with pension administration. The seminar's family law panel discussed how relationship breakdowns (separation or divorce) can affect pension benefits, and what plan administrators should know:
- Defining the Spouse in Complex Situations:
Relationship breakdowns can complicate survivor benefit
eligibility. Provincial rules determine whether a separated spouse
or common-law partner qualifies, and administrators must diligently
confirm spousal status, often requiring separation agreements or
court orders.
- Pension Assets on Divorce: Pension benefits
earned during marriage are considered matrimonial property and must
be divided according to provincial law. Administrators are
responsible for accurate valuations and strict compliance with
legal requirements.
- Spousal Waivers of Pension Rights: Spouses may
officially waive entitlement to certain pension benefits, provided
the waiver is properly executed and documented. Administrators
should ensure waivers are received before relevant events and are
on the correct forms.
- Managing Conflicting Claims or Orders: Clear communication and cautious administration are essential when multiple parties are involved. Administrators should document all steps, communicate with claimants, and seek legal advice or court direction when necessary.
Surplus Management in Defined Benefit Plans
Our final session addressed the "good problem" of pension surplus – identifying what options plan sponsors have for managing an overfunded plan, and the legal or practical constraints relating to those options. Here are the key highlights from the discussion:
- Using Surplus Strategically: Surplus should be
managed in alignment with plan documents, union agreements,
organizational objectives, statutory requirements and common law
principles. Sponsors must also consider long-term HR and financial
strategy when deciding how to utilize surplus.
- Option 1 – "Do Nothing": There
may be other organizational priorities currently, or the surplus
may be modest. In these circumstances, retaining surplus in the
plan without doing more leaves options open for the future and to
some extent may be seen to preserve a simple funding cushion
without otherwise changing investment or other strategies.
- Option 2 – Improve Benefits for Members:
Surplus can be used to enhance pension benefits, such as indexation
or one-time payments, though careful modeling should be used to
assess the long-term funding impact of benefit changes.
- Option 3 – Take a Contribution Holiday:
Employers may temporarily suspend contributions (in whole or in
part) when the plan is overfunded, subject to legal and
plan-specific conditions. Transparent communication with members is
essential. An employee contribution holiday may also be
considered.
- Option 4 – De-risk the Investment
Portfolio: Surplus status enables sponsors to reduce risk
exposure through strategies such as liability-driven investing and
annuity purchases.
- Option 5 – Plan Design Changes: Surplus
conditions may prompt plan design changes, such as freezing DB
plans or transitioning to DC arrangements; these changes may
require stakeholder management, and employment and labour law
implications should be carefully considered.
- Option 6 – Surplus Withdrawal: Employers may withdraw surplus assets for corporate use, but the process is complex and requires regulatory approval. Surplus withdrawals are rare in recent years and require skilled legal assistance to navigate legal and practical considerations.
Final Thoughts
Effective pension plan management requires adaptability to legislative changes, member life events, and financial conditions. Sponsors and administrators should prioritize robust governance frameworks and risk-management processes, to promote plan sustainability and ensure long-term plan resiliency. By proactively identifying and implementing strategies to address matters of legal compliance, member engagement, and financial strategy, plan sponsors and administrators can turn challenges into opportunities and maintain secure pension promises for the future.
