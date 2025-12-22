Termination For Cause In Ontario: What You May Still Be Entitled To (Video)

self

Learn how entitlement to compensation works when an employee is dismissed for cause in Ontario. Ontario employment lawyer Leslie Haddock clarifies that entitlement varies based on the conduct at issue. A termination that meets the threshold for just cause removes the right to common law notice, yet statutory rights under the Employment Standards Act often continue to apply.

Gain clear insight into how termination pay or severance pay may still be owed, and why only conduct that rises to the level of willful misconduct, disobedience, or willful neglect of duty can remove those statutory protections.

In her employment law practice, Leslie assists both employees and employers with a range of workplace issues, including wrongful and constructive dismissal claims, human rights matters, and employment standards compliance. She reviews and drafts employment contracts, workplace policies, and termination packages, and provides guidance on employee discipline, accommodations, and obligations upon termination.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.