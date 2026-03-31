Inside The WNBA’s Historic CBA: Revenue Sharing, Rising Salaries And Expanded Benefits

Aird & Berlis LLP is a leading Canadian law firm, serving clients across Canada and globally. With strong national and international expertise, the firm’s lawyers and business advisors provide strategic legal advice across all areas of business law to clients ranging from entrepreneurs to multinational corporations.

Article Insights

Aird & Berlis LLP are most popular: with Inhouse Counsel

in Canada

with readers working within the Healthcare, Property and Law Firm industries

On March 20, 2026, the Women’s National Basketball Association (“WNBA”) announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (“WNBPA”) on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (“CBA”).

On March 23, 2026, the WNBPA unanimously voted to approve the deal and the next day, the WNBA Board of Governors voted in favour of making the CBA official. The agreement was made after eight consecutive days and more than 100 hours of negotiation, though it had been approximately a year and a half of ongoing discussions about the path forward since the players opted out of the previous CBA in October 2024.

Despite blowing past prior CBA negotiation deadlines, which put the WNBA at risk of their first work stoppage, the deal has come just in time for training camps to begin on April 19, 2026. It will be a busy offseason for the league as they organize the finalization of the long-form CBA, the expansion draft for the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, the college draft and the free-agency signing period – all before the opening tip off of the 30th WNBA regular season on May 8, 2026.

Revenue Sharing and a New Compensation Model

The most significant developments in the new CBA are in the realm of compensation. The deal establishes a comprehensive revenue-sharing model between the league and its players, the first of its kind in women’s professional sports history. Commenting on the agreement, WNBA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson stressed that the league’s success and value are driven by its players. The revenue-sharing model recognizes that symbiotic relationship and provides athletes with unlimited upside as the WNBA grows. Sources say that the players’ revenue share will be about 20% over the course of the CBA.

The CBA will be in place for seven years, commencing with the upcoming 2026 season and running through the 2032 season. Projections show that over the life of the agreement, the new system will deliver more than $1 billion in total benefits and player salaries. Notably, the salary cap for the 2026 season is set at $7 million per team, a massive increase from $1.5 million per team during the 2025 season. The cap will be evaluated and adjusted each season in relation to team and league revenue growth. Based on current metrics, the salary cap is projected to surpass $11 million by the 2032 season.

For individual players, maximum contracts, or “supermaxes,” will start at $1.4 million per year in the 2026 season, marking the first million-dollar salaries in league history. The amount per maximum contract is expected to increase annually, with projections of supermaxes being set at more than $2.4 million by 2032. The CBA also facilitates getting more money faster, as players signed to rookie deals that are awarded with an MVP or All-WNBA Team honours will receive an expedited pathway towards receiving a supermax. Players will also receive increased performance bonuses for winning such individual awards and participating in the playoffs/WNBA Finals.

The average salary is expected to be $583,000 in 2026 with projections of surpassing $1 million by 2032. This marks an increase of roughly 500% over the 2025 average salary of approximately $120,000. The minimum salary is also drastically increasing to a range of $270,000 to $300,000 in 2026 (up from roughly $66,000 in 2025). For reference, 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, a superstar point guard for the Dallas Wings, signed for an average annual salary of $82,563. In comparison, the 2026 first overall pick is projected to earn $500,000 for their first year in the league. Relatedly, the CBA sets out that all currently active rookie contracts will be increased accordingly. The WNBA is also appreciating players at the other end of their careers, as veterans and retirees will receive a one-time recognition payment based on their number of years in the league.

Expanded Player Benefits and League Operations

Beyond the landmark compensation matters, the CBA introduces a number of improvements to the overall player and fan experience, on and off the court. Teams will have enhanced standards for facilities and staffing, and an increased roster size of 12 players with two developmental player spots. Athletes will have pregnancy and childbirth salary cap exceptions, and teams will be required to obtain pregnant players’ consent before any trades. The league will have mandated chartered air travel and first-class travel accommodations, enhanced mental health coverage, expanded family planning and life insurance benefits, and increased contributions to 401(k) accounts. League-provided housing will also be available for all players from 2026 through the 2028 season, as well as for new developmental players and players making $500,000 or less through the 2030 season.

The deal is set to make many historic changes to the league as it continues to expand. Current WNBA players, retirees and female professional athletes around the world are rejoicing as they begin to be recognized, compensated and afforded the treatment they merit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.