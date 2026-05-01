Stringer LLP – 39th Annual Employers’ Conference – Hybrid Edition (Video)

Navigating a complex economic, market and political landscape has never been more fraught for Canada’s employers. Attending this event will help you to stay abreast of recent caselaw and legislative changes impacting your organization, with practical guideance on how to make your way.
Once again, we offered this capacity event on a complimentary basisby webcast, to help keep everyone safe and so more people may attend. We will also be making a limited number of complimentary in-person registrations available. We hope you will join us.
Below you may watch each session from the conference at your convenience. If you have questions or would like a member of our Team to reach out to assist you with our workplace law issues, please Let Us Know.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]