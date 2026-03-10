FGI UPDATE: This Week's Summary Of Global Immigration News

The Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration has released its updated list of occupations eligible for Québec's Simplified Labour Market Impact Assessment...

CANADA: Québec Updates 2026 Simplified LMIA Occupations List

The Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration has released its updated list of occupations eligible for Québec's Simplified Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process for 2026. This list takes effect on February 24, 2026, and will remain in force until February 23, 2027, with a 30-day transition period allowing some applications to be assessed under the prior rules. The changes narrow the range of eligible occupations, shifting focus away from certain technical fields and toward roles tied to essential services and infrastructure. As a result, some employers may lose access to the fast-track LMIA process and face more demanding hiring requirements.

Key Points

Effective Dates and Transition Period – The 2026 list applies from February 24, 2026 through February 23, 2027. Between February 24 and March 26, 2026, applications filed with Employment and Social Development Canada may still be assessed under the 2025 list if an occupation was removed.

– The 2026 list applies from February 24, 2026 through February 23, 2027. Between February 24 and March 26, 2026, applications filed with Employment and Social Development Canada may still be assessed under the 2025 list if an occupation was removed. Reduced Number of Eligible Occupations – The total number of occupations eligible for the simplified process has dropped from 76 to 60. This represents a significant narrowing of access compared to prior years.

– The total number of occupations eligible for the simplified process has dropped from 76 to 60. This represents a significant narrowing of access compared to prior years. Pullback in Technical and IT Roles – Eligibility has been scaled back in information technology, engineering, transportation, and other technical occupations. Employers in these sectors may now face additional hurdles.

– Eligibility has been scaled back in information technology, engineering, transportation, and other technical occupations. Employers in these sectors may now face additional hurdles. New Emphasis on Essential Sectors – The 2026 list prioritizes critical infrastructure, certain medical specialties, and essential skilled trades. This reflects the province's assessment of where labor shortages are most acute.

What Employers Need to Know

No Recruitment Proof Under Simplified LMIA – The simplified LMIA process allows Québec employers to hire foreign workers without proving prior recruitment efforts. This exemption does not apply under the standard LMIA process.

– The simplified LMIA process allows Québec employers to hire foreign workers without proving prior recruitment efforts. This exemption does not apply under the standard LMIA process. Annual Updates Affect Planning – The occupation list is typically updated each year to reflect changing labor market needs. Employers cannot assume continued eligibility from one year to the next.

– The occupation list is typically updated each year to reflect changing labor market needs. Employers cannot assume continued eligibility from one year to the next. Loss of Fast-Track Access – Employers whose roles were removed from the list may no longer qualify for expedited processing. They may instead face longer timelines and stricter documentation requirements.

– Employers whose roles were removed from the list may no longer qualify for expedited processing. They may instead face longer timelines and stricter documentation requirements. Impact on Renewals and New Hires – Both renewals and new foreign worker hires can be affected by the revised list. Employers should reassess ongoing and planned workforce strategies promptly.

Looking Ahead

Increased Scrutiny for Excluded Occupations – Employers in sectors no longer covered may encounter more rigorous LMIA assessments. Processing times are likely to increase as well.

– Employers in sectors no longer covered may encounter more rigorous LMIA assessments. Processing times are likely to increase as well. Greater Reliance on Alternatives – Some employers may need to explore alternative immigration pathways outside the simplified LMIA stream. Strategic workforce planning will become more important.

– Some employers may need to explore alternative immigration pathways outside the simplified LMIA stream. Strategic workforce planning will become more important. Continued Policy Adjustments – Future updates may further refine eligibility based on labor market data. Employers should expect ongoing adjustments rather than long-term stability.

– Future updates may further refine eligibility based on labor market data. Employers should expect ongoing adjustments rather than long-term stability. Sector-Specific Impacts in Québec – The changes may reshape hiring patterns across Quebec, particularly in technology and engineering-heavy industries. Essential services and trades may see comparatively smoother access to foreign talent.

