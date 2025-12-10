New Immigration Measures For Doctors

On December 8, 2025, the Honorable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, announced a new permanent residency pathway for international physicians that have the relevant Canadian work experience.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will introduce a new Express Entry category for international physicians who have a minimum of one year of Canadian work experience within the last three years. Invitations will begin to be distributed under this category at the beginning of 2026. The work experience must have been obtained in one of the following occupations:

Specialists in Clinical and Laboratory Medicine (NOC 31100)

Specialists in Surgery (NOC 31101)

General Practitioners and Family Physicians (NOC 31102)

The announcement also indicated that a further 5,000 additional federal admission spaces will be reserved for provinces and territories to nominate licensed physicians that hold job offers in Canada. These spaces will be on top of the provinces' usual allocations. Physicians that receive provincial or territorial nominations will benefit from expedited work permit processing.

Important note: The pathway is intended for physicians that are already working in Canada in the Canadian health care system. The measure will allow these physicians to continue to remain in Canada and help with labour shortages in the healthcare sector.

