Confusion Around Immigration Announcement In Halifax — But Signs Point To More PNP Spaces

Late on October 15, the Government of Canada sent out a release saying the Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab would make an announcement in Halifax this afternoon (October 16, 2025). Usually, when this happens, we see a video, transcript, or media coverage soon after the event. But this time, nothing appeared.

As of now, there's still no recording or official summary from the Minister's office. On Reddit, people have been sharing rumours that the event might have been delayed or had technical problems. Since there were about 14 hours between the press release and the planned event, it's possible something went wrong — but we've seen many other announcements shared with the same amount of notice that went ahead as planned.

In my nearly two years of covering immigration updates for Moving2Canada, this is the first time I've seen this exact situation happen. But – it doesn't mean we don't have an update for you.

What We Know So Far

We have only seen one video clip that we believe is from the conference today – however, the details are very sparse. You can see a clip from the conference on her Instagram here.

It makes a note about bail reform that's being discussed more broadly by the federal government ministers today, including Prime Minster Mark Carney.

It is disappointing to not see a broader discussion around immigration during her first press conference, and we know bail reform is likely not what you're here for.

The only immigration-related update we've seen since the Halifax event was a story from Halifax City News. It says the Minister announced that some Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) will get a boost in their yearly immigration spaces. The report says that a recent change at the federal level allowed Ottawa to give extra spots to the provinces this year.

If true, this matches what we've been seeing in recent months — more nominations coming from provinces through September and October. Whether or not this was the full Halifax announcement isn't clear, but it would fit with IRCC's current focus on helping provinces select more newcomers who meet their local labour needs.

At Moving2Canada, we've discussed internally that the number of provincial nominations could rise next year in the Immigration Levels Plan for 2026-2028 (compared to the 2025-2027 edition).

Many provinces have pushed back against limits on federal nominations. Also, many received additional allocations this year – and more may be coming if the Halifax news report is accurate.

Minister Says Her Mandate Is to "Reduce Overall Immigration"

The Immigration Minister has previously said that her current mandate is to reduce overall immigration levels. Candidates in the Express Entry pool shouldn't panic — the planned immigration levels for 2026 to 2028 were already expected to be lower than 2025's targets. However, this comment may reduce optimism that Canada could increase targets to match 1% of the population (currently 41.7 million), a figure Prime Minister Carney had floated in his election documents.

That 1% goal would mean around 417,000 federal economic immigrants, up from the 380,000 planned in the current 2025–2027 immigration levels plan.

We're anxiously waiting for the release of the new 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan, which is expected in the next two weeks and we will provide further updates when they're available.

What This Means for the Canadian Experience Class

Many people in the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) are feeling anxious about what comes next. The federal government has stayed mostly silent about this category, and that's causing real stress for applicants waiting in the Express Entry pool.

We think it's unfair that people who have worked, studied, and paid taxes in Canada are being left without clear answers. Some have scores above 520 — scores that would have easily earned an invitation just a year ago — but now they're left waiting with no updates. These are skilled, experienced workers who are already part of Canadian communities. Keeping them in limbo makes it hard for them to plan their future and doesn't reflect well on Canada's image as a welcoming destination for top talent.

What to Watch For Next

Everyone is watching for the upcoming 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan, expected to be released soon. That plan will show how many newcomers Canada plans to welcome through each immigration category — including the PNP and Express Entry.

For now, if you're in the CEC and waiting for an invitation, we know it's not easy. The best thing you can do is stay patient, keep your profile up to date, and watch for the next Levels Plan. It should give a much clearer picture of what to expect in the coming year.

