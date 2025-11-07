Government Is Investigating Fraud In Work Program For Foreign Students

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
Dan Berger was featured inThe Chronicle of Higher Educationdiscussing recent federal investigations into potential fraud within the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which allows international graduates to work in the United States temporarily. Berger noted that authorities have conducted site visits not only at workplaces but in some cases at participants' homes, signaling increased scrutiny under the current immigration climate. He emphasized the importance of accurate and up-to-date Form I-983 training plans.
