CURATED
14 November 2025

HR Toolbox: A Complete Guide To The LMIA Process In Canada (Video)

Gs
Green and Spiegel

Contributor

Green and Spiegel logo
Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Explore Firm Details
Are you an employer looking to hire foreign workers in Canada? Understanding the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process is crucial for ensuring compliance and successful hiring.
Canada Immigration
Ellie Slavens and Madison Kelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Green and Spiegel are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries

Join us on Tuesday, August 19th from 12 – 1pm EST for an exclusive webinar in collaboration with HR Insider.

Are you an employer looking to hire foreign workers in Canada? Understanding the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process is crucial for ensuring compliance and successful hiring. Join Green and Spiegel's Ellie Slavens, and Madison Kelly, for an informative webinar where they will discuss the LMIA process in Canada, including High Wage, Low Wage, and Global Talent Stream LMIA applications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ellie Slavens
Ellie Slavens
Photo of Madison Kelly
Madison Kelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More