HR Toolbox: A Complete Guide To The LMIA Process In Canada (Video)

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries
Join us on Tuesday, August 19th from 12 – 1pm EST for an exclusive webinar in collaboration with HR Insider.
Are you an employer looking to hire foreign workers in Canada? Understanding the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process is crucial for ensuring compliance and successful hiring. Join Green and Spiegel's Ellie Slavens, and Madison Kelly, for an informative webinar where they will discuss the LMIA process in Canada, including High Wage, Low Wage, and Global Talent Stream LMIA applications.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.