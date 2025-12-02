Canada To Exempt Master's And PhD Students From Federal Study Permit Cap Effective

Clark Hill are most popular:

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC) has announced a significant policy change affecting graduate-level international students.

Beginning January 1, 2026, individuals admitted to Master's and Doctoral (PhD) programs at public Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) will be exempt from the national study permit cap introduced earlier this year. This measure is intended to ensure that Canada continues to attract advanced academic talent while maintaining broader intake management policies.

Highlights:

Graduate students admitted to master's and PhD programs at public DLIs will no longer be counted toward the national study permit quota beginning January 1, 2026.

DLIs will no longer be counted toward the national study permit quota beginning January 1, 2026. Eligible students will not be required to obtain a Provincial/Territorial Attestation Letter (PAL/TAL) as part of the study permit application process.

Doctoral (PhD) applicants as well as accompanying family members (spouse and/or dependent children) may be eligible for faster processing, with decisions issued in approximately 14 calendar days if applying together.

Eligibility:

International students admitted to public DLIs in master's or PhD programs

DLIs in master's or PhD programs PhD applicants filing from outside of Canada seeking expedited processing

Who is not Eligible:

Students attending private

Undergraduate, diploma, and vocational program applicants, all of whom remain subject to the study permit cap and PAL/TAL requirements.

IRCC is expected to release additional guidance closer to the effective date.

