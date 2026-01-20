United States Suspends Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries

On January 14, 2026, the U.S. Department of State announced a suspension of immigrant visa processing for individuals from 75 countries. The suspension, which applies specifically to immigrant visas processed outside the United States through Consular Processing, does not affect non-immigrant visas (e.g. temporary business or visitor visas), nor does it apply to Adjustment of Status applications filed from within the United States.

The policy is scheduled to take effect January 21, 2026, and will remain in place until rescinded by the Department of State or overturned through judicial action.

Who is affected?

The suspension primarily impacts individuals seeking U.S. permanent residency through both employment-‑based immigration pathways (e.g. EB‑1, EB‑2 and EB‑3) or family-‑based sponsorship pathways. The State Department's announcement does not distinguish between immigration categories, and any applicant whose immigrant visa must be processed at a U.S. Consulate and who is a national of one of the listed countries will be affected.

Foreign workers currently in the United States under non-immigrant classifications – including L‑1A/L‑1B, TN, E‑1/E‑2 and other temporary categories – should see minimal immediate impact, as their temporary status in the U.S. remains unchanged. However, the suspension may significantly affect their ability to transition to permanent residency in the future if their country of nationality appears on the affected list and they intend to complete their immigrant processing at a Consulate abroad.

The State Department has identified the following 75 countries as subject to the suspension:

Afghanistan Gambia Myanmar Albania Georgia Nepal Algeria Ghana Nicaragua Antigua and Barbuda Grenada Nigeria Armenia Guatemala Pakistan Azerbaijan Guinea Republic of the Congo Bahamas Haiti Russia Bangladesh Iran Rwanda Barbados Iraq Saint Kitts and Nevis Belarus Ivory Coast Saint Lucia Belize Jamaica Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Bhutan Jordan Senegal Bosnia Kazakhstan Sierra Leone Brazil Kosovo Somalia Cambodia Kuwait South Sudan Cameroon Kyrgyzstan Sudan Cape Verde Laos Syria Colombia Lebanon Tanzania Congo Liberia Thailand Cuba Libya Togo Dominica Macedonia Tunisia Egypt Moldova Uganda Eritrea Mongolia Uruguay Ethiopia Montenegro Uzbekistan Fiji Morocco Yemen

What does this mean for employers and employees?

Organizations employing foreign workers – particularly those planning long-term retention or beginning the permanent residency process outside of the United States – should assess how this suspension may affect workforce planning. Key considerations include:

Timing of sponsorship where future consular processing may be required

Alternative pathways, including Adjustment of Status where eligible

Impact on dependants who would normally complete immigrant processing abroad

Contingency planning for employees who may now face extended delays in securing permanent resident status

Key takeaways

U.S. immigration policy continues to shift in response to political and administrative changes. Given the recent nature of this announcement and the potential for legal challenges, further guidance from the Department of State may be issued in the coming weeks.

Because this policy was issued without prior notice, it will likely continue to evolve, employers should keep a close eye on any further developments and consider proactively reviewing immigration strategies for affected employees. The MLT Aikins immigration team is actively monitoring updates and will provide additional insights as the situation develops.

