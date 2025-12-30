ARTICLE
30 December 2025

New Canadian Citizenship Rule For Canadians Born Abroad

TD
Thompson Dorfman Sweatman LLP

Contributor

Thompson Dorfman Sweatman LLP logo
Canada Immigration
Katie Leung
On December 15, 2025, the Government of Canada passed Bill C-3 to change the first-generation limit on citizenship by descent. This new law allows a Canadian parent born or adopted outside Canada to pass on Canadian citizenship to their children born or adopted outside Canada, provided they have spent 3 years (or 1,095 days) cumulative in Canada before their child's birth or adoption.

In other words, you may be a Canadian citizen if your parent was born or adopted outside Canada to/by a Canadian citizen, and if your parent spent at least three years in Canada before your birth.

The infographic below is a very simple summary of the changes under Bill C-3:

1725380a.jpg

Challenges for proof of Canadian Citizenship

One of the challenges for proof of Canadian Citizenship is obtaining the correct supporting documents to show. At TDS, we can assist with ordering birth/death certificates across Canadian provinces or help clients obtain other types of proof of birth and Canadian citizenship, such as baptism or census documents.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Photo of Katie Leung
Katie Leung
