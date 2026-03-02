First Nations Border Crossing: New U.S. Passport Requirements Explained

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
Alain Bartleman recently spoke with Radio-Canada regarding new government advisories recommending that First Nations members carry a valid passport, in addition to their Secure Certificate of Indian Status (SCIS), when entering the United States. For over 200 years, many First Nations members have crossed the Canada-U.S. border freely—a right recognized under the Jay Treaty of 1794. Bartlemandetailed the practical implications of this shift for First Nations across Canada, explaining how increased documentation requirements may impact established cross-border rights and daily mobility.
