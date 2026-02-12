Eligibility Changes Announced To Manitoba's Temporary Resident Retention Pilot Program

In September 2025, the Government of Manitoba launched its new Temporary Resident Retention Pilot (TRRP), a program intended to provide employers with a pathway towards permanent residency for qualified employees. The pilot was designed to help facilitate Manitoba's evolving economic and immigration needs by providing mutually beneficial opportunities to both employees and employer.

Alongside other eligibility requirements that include a minimum 18-month, full-time employment, the TRRP also highlighted specific industry requirements for employers, limiting eligible employees to one of the following sectors:

Agriculture

Construction and trades

Information technology

Food processing

Hospitality and food services

Heath care

Education

Manufacturing

Changes to eligible sectors

At the time of the TRRP's launch, the Government of Manitoba noted that candidate selection criteria were subject to change based on labour market needs and now, as of February 5, 2026, the list of eligible sectors has been adjusted, removing the hospitality and food services sector entirely and adding eligibility for employers in excluded sectors with employees in the following skilled trades occupations:

Agricultural equipment technician

Auto body and collision technician

Automotive refinishing technician

Automotive service technician

Boilermaker

Heavy duty equipment technician

Instrumentation and control technician

Landscape horticulturalist

Parts technician

Recreation vehicle service technician

Transport trailer technician

Truck and transport mechanic

Aircraft maintenance journeyperson

Diesel engine mechanic

Railway car technician

Water and wastewater technician

The full eligibility criteria for the Temporary Resident Retention Pilot is listed on the Government of Manitoba's website, where employers will also find the application form. It is important to note that meeting minimum requirements does not guarantee approval.

