Eligibility Changes Announced To Manitoba's Temporary Resident Retention Pilot Program

In September 2025, the Government of Manitoba launched its new Temporary Resident Retention Pilot (TRRP), a program intended to provide employers with a pathway towards permanent residency for qualified employees. The pilot was designed to help facilitate Manitoba's evolving economic and immigration needs by providing mutually beneficial opportunities to both employees and employer.
Alongside other eligibility requirements that include a minimum 18-month, full-time employment, the TRRP also highlighted specific industry requirements for employers, limiting eligible employees to one of the following sectors:
- Agriculture
- Construction and trades
- Information technology
- Food processing
- Hospitality and food services
- Heath care
- Education
- Manufacturing
Changes to eligible sectors
At the time of the TRRP's launch, the Government of Manitoba noted that candidate selection criteria were subject to change based on labour market needs and now, as of February 5, 2026, the list of eligible sectors has been adjusted, removing the hospitality and food services sector entirely and adding eligibility for employers in excluded sectors with employees in the following skilled trades occupations:
- Agricultural equipment technician
- Auto body and collision technician
- Automotive refinishing technician
- Automotive service technician
- Boilermaker
- Heavy duty equipment technician
- Instrumentation and control technician
- Landscape horticulturalist
- Parts technician
- Recreation vehicle service technician
- Transport trailer technician
- Truck and transport mechanic
- Aircraft maintenance journeyperson
- Diesel engine mechanic
- Railway car technician
- Water and wastewater technician
The full eligibility criteria for the Temporary Resident Retention Pilot is listed on the Government of Manitoba's website, where employers will also find the application form. It is important to note that meeting minimum requirements does not guarantee approval.
The MLT Aikins immigration team will continue to monitor TRPP developments, providing updates as they're announced. To learn more about the program, or to discuss any other immigration matters, please feel free to reach out to the authors of this Insight or any other immigration group lawyers.
