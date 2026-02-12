ARTICLE
12 February 2026

Eligibility Changes Announced To Manitoba's Temporary Resident Retention Pilot Program

MA
MLT Aikins LLP

Contributor

MLT Aikins LLP logo
MLT Aikins LLP is a full-service law firm of more than 300 lawyers with a deep commitment to Western Canada and an understanding of this market’s unique legal and business landscapes.
Explore Firm Details
In September 2025, the Government of Manitoba launched its new Temporary Resident Retention Pilot (TRRP), a program intended to provide employers with a pathway towards permanent residency for qualified employees.
Canada Manitoba Immigration
Reis Pagtakhan,Jessica Jensen, and Patricia Bagnas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Reis Pagtakhan’s articles from MLT Aikins LLP are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Healthcare and Construction & Engineering industries

In September 2025, the Government of Manitoba launched its new Temporary Resident Retention Pilot (TRRP), a program intended to provide employers with a pathway towards permanent residency for qualified employees. The pilot was designed to help facilitate Manitoba's evolving economic and immigration needs by providing mutually beneficial opportunities to both employees and employer.

Alongside other eligibility requirements that include a minimum 18-month, full-time employment, the TRRP also highlighted specific industry requirements for employers, limiting eligible employees to one of the following sectors:

  • Agriculture
  • Construction and trades
  • Information technology
  • Food processing
  • Hospitality and food services
  • Heath care
  • Education
  • Manufacturing

Changes to eligible sectors

At the time of the TRRP's launch, the Government of Manitoba noted that candidate selection criteria were subject to change based on labour market needs and now, as of February 5, 2026, the list of eligible sectors has been adjusted, removing the hospitality and food services sector entirely and adding eligibility for employers in excluded sectors with employees in the following skilled trades occupations:

  • Agricultural equipment technician
  • Auto body and collision technician
  • Automotive refinishing technician
  • Automotive service technician
  • Boilermaker
  • Heavy duty equipment technician
  • Instrumentation and control technician
  • Landscape horticulturalist
  • Parts technician
  • Recreation vehicle service technician
  • Transport trailer technician
  • Truck and transport mechanic
  • Aircraft maintenance journeyperson
  • Diesel engine mechanic
  • Railway car technician
  • Water and wastewater technician

The full eligibility criteria for the Temporary Resident Retention Pilot is listed on the Government of Manitoba's website, where employers will also find the application form. It is important to note that meeting minimum requirements does not guarantee approval.

The MLT Aikins immigration team will continue to monitor TRPP developments, providing updates as they're announced. To learn more about the program, or to discuss any other immigration matters, please feel free to reach out to the authors of this Insight or any other immigration group lawyers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Reis Pagtakhan
Reis Pagtakhan
Photo of Jessica Jensen
Jessica Jensen
Photo of Patricia Bagnas
Patricia Bagnas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More