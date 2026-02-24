Challenges Accessing Qualified Personnel For Repairs Of Commercial Or Industrial Equipment

Canada's manufacturing sector heavily relies on specialized industrial equipment, much of which was manufactured abroad, including legacy machinery requiring specialized foreign expertise...

Canada's manufacturing sector heavily relies on specialized industrial equipment, much of which was manufactured abroad, including legacy machinery requiring specialized foreign expertise for repairs due to a shortage of qualified local technicians with the required specialized knowledge. This creates an ongoing demand for international service providers, especially for emergency and out-of-warranty repairs.

While foreign technicians' visits to Canada for such repairs are typically brief, most require a work permit unless covered under specific warranty/after-sale or lease agreements. Arriving without appropriate documentation - particularly when carrying repair tools - can lead to delays or denial of entry at the border. In addition, for those having to apply for a temporary resident visa (TRV) to enter Canada, a refusal can even further delay a process sometimes taking months.

Potential Solution: LMIA Exemption Code C13 Work Permit - Emergency Repair Personnel or Repair Personnel for Out-of-Warranty Equipment

When emergency repair services are required, the first option to consider is entry to Canada under the after‑sales service work permit exemption. Where the repair work relates to specialized commercial or industrial equipment that remains under warranty, and the applicable service contract pertains to equipment purchased or leased outside Canada, foreign technicians may be permitted to perform the work in Canada without obtaining a work permit.

However, when the work required is out of warranty, a work permit is required. Where the norm is usually to obtain a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA), many exemptions to this process exist. In many instances the LMIA exemption code C13 under the International Mobility Program offers a practical solution, permitting foreign workers to obtain work permits without an LMIA when entering Canada to repair essential industrial or commercial equipment.

There are two sub-streams: Emergency Repair Personnel and Repair Personnel for Out-of-Warranty Equipment, each with criteria focused on specialized knowledge, preventing work disruptions and, for out-of-warranty repairs, a lack of manufacturer presence in Canada.

The following conditions pertain to Emergency Repair Personnel who are entering Canada to perform repair work on industrial or commercial equipment:

The situation involves emergency repair that is necessary to prevent disruption of employment in Canada.

Emergency repairs require specialized knowledge of the equipment which the foreign worker possesses.

For Repair Personnel for Out-of-Warranty Equipment, the following conditions apply in addition to the two requirements listed above:

The equipment is out-of-warranty, and the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has no commercial presence in Canada.

In this sub-stream, out-of-warranty repairs on industrial or commercial equipment do not necessarily need to be urgent as long as preventative work will mitigate potential negative impacts on employment and productivity in Canada.

Required Documentation for a C-13 Work Permit Application

For C-13 work permits, it is important to submit all required documents, as most applications for visa-exempt nationals are urgent and made in person at Canadian border ports of entry. Non-US citizens need an eTA, while nationals from visa-required countries would apply through consular processing.

The following documentation is required to be submitted as part of most applications in this stream:

Proof of submission of Offer of Employment through an online Employer Portal account (usually associated with a Canadian company) and payment of the $230 employer compliance fee.

One of the companies (service provider or customer) should provide a letter confirming the foreign worker's employment, unique expertise, and visit purpose, highlighting the need for urgent specialized repairs to prevent disruption in Canada. For out-of-warranty equipment repairs, the letter must state the equipment is no longer covered and that no OEM is available in Canada. This information may be included in one letter from either employer or customer, or in letters from both companies.

Evidence of the foreign national's proprietary or specialized skills or knowledge to repair the equipment, such as copies of an up-to-date resume, diplomas, professional certifications, reference letters, etc.

It may be helpful to complement the application with additional elements, such as company, equipment or repair details, PO/service orders or quotes, etc.

Note that the admission of repair personnel/service technicians usually is permitted for a short duration (30 days or less), however in certain circumstances and with sufficient rationale longer duration could be considered.

Summary

While often overlooked, in many circumstances involving urgent or out-of-warranty repairs of commercial equipment and requiring specialized or proprietary knowledge to prevent negative effects on Canadian employment or productivity, work permit applications made under the C-13 exemption can provide a viable and timely solution that benefit both the Canadian company as well as the foreign service provider.

