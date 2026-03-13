The Government of Canada has introduced updated temporary immigration measures to support Iranian nationals currently in Canada due to continued instability in Iran following protests that began after the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022. Under a revised public policy, eligible Iranian nationals with valid temporary resident status and a work permit issued on or before February 28, 2025, can apply from within Canada to renew their work permit with certain regulatory exemptions. The policy aims to help inpiduals who are already contributing to the Canadian workforce maintain their legal status and employment while conditions in Iran remain uncertain.

Key Points

Extension of Temporary Immigration Support Canada introduced revised special measures to assist Iranian nationals already residing in the country as temporary residents. The policy reflects ongoing instability in Iran and recognizes that some inpiduals may face challenges returning safely.

Canada introduced revised special measures to assist Iranian nationals already residing in the country as temporary residents. The policy reflects ongoing instability in Iran and recognizes that some inpiduals may face challenges returning safely. Work Permit Renewal Eligibility Iranian nationals may apply for a work permit extension if they have valid temporary resident status in Canada and hold a work permit issued on or before February 28, 2025. Applications must be submitted from within Canada and applicants must not have previously received an exemption under this specific public policy.

Iranian nationals may apply for a work permit extension if they have valid temporary resident status in Canada and hold a work permit issued on or before February 28, 2025. Applications must be submitted from within Canada and applicants must not have previously received an exemption under this specific public policy. Regulatory Exemptions for Eligible Applicants Immigration officers may grant exemptions from certain requirements under Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations to facilitate these renewals. These exemptions help eligible workers maintain employment authorization without meeting all standard regulatory conditions.

Immigration officers may grant exemptions from certain requirements under Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations to facilitate these renewals. These exemptions help eligible workers maintain employment authorization without meeting all standard regulatory conditions. More Targeted Scope Than Previous Measures Earlier versions of the policy supported a broader group of Iranian nationals, including visitors and students seeking study permits or work permits from within Canada. The revised policy is narrower and focuses primarily on inpiduals already working in Canada with valid work permits.

Earlier versions of the policy supported a broader group of Iranian nationals, including visitors and students seeking study permits or work permits from within Canada. The revised policy is narrower and focuses primarily on inpiduals already working in Canada with valid work permits. Policy Timeline The revised public policy took effect on March 1, 2026, and is scheduled to remain in place until March 31, 2027, unless revoked earlier by the government. It applies only to applications received during this period.

What Employers Need to Know

Continued Work Authorization for Iranian Employees Iranian employees already working in Canada may be able to extend their work permits under this policy. This can help employers retain workers who might otherwise face expiring status.

Iranian employees already working in Canada may be able to extend their work permits under this policy. This can help employers retain workers who might otherwise face expiring status. Eligibility Limited to Existing Workers Only inpiduals with valid work permits issued on or before February 28, 2025, qualify for these special measures. Employers should verify that affected employees meet this eligibility threshold before relying on the policy.

Only inpiduals with valid work permits issued on or before February 28, 2025, qualify for these special measures. Employers should verify that affected employees meet this eligibility threshold before relying on the policy. Application Must Be Made From Within Canada Eligible inpiduals must submit their work permit extension application from inside Canada. Employers may need to coordinate with employees to ensure applications are filed before permit expiration.

Eligible inpiduals must submit their work permit extension application from inside Canada. Employers may need to coordinate with employees to ensure applications are filed before permit expiration. Normal Admissibility Requirements Still Apply While some regulatory requirements may be waived, applicants must still meet Canada's standard immigration admissibility and selection criteria. Issues such as criminal inadmissibility or status violations could still affect eligibility.

While some regulatory requirements may be waived, applicants must still meet Canada's standard immigration admissibility and selection criteria. Issues such as criminal inadmissibility or status violations could still affect eligibility. Other Status Changes Follow Standard Processes The revised policy does not provide special pathways for visitors or students to change status to work permits. Inpiduals outside the policy's scope must use regular immigration processes.

Looking Ahead

Potential Continued Humanitarian Immigration Measures Canada frequently uses temporary public policies to respond to international crises or humanitarian situations. Similar targeted measures could be introduced in the future depending on global events.

Canada frequently uses temporary public policies to respond to international crises or humanitarian situations. Similar targeted measures could be introduced in the future depending on global events. Possible Policy Adjustments Before Expiry The government retains the ability to revoke or modify the policy before its scheduled expiration in March 2027. Future changes may depend on conditions in Iran and domestic labor market needs.

The government retains the ability to revoke or modify the policy before its scheduled expiration in March 2027. Future changes may depend on conditions in Iran and domestic labor market needs. Ongoing Monitoring of Conditions in Iran Canada's immigration response reflects the government's assessment that the political and social environment in Iran remains unstable. Continued unrest could influence whether additional immigration support measures are introduced.

Canada's immigration response reflects the government's assessment that the political and social environment in Iran remains unstable. Continued unrest could influence whether additional immigration support measures are introduced. Impact on Workforce Stability By allowing eligible workers to remain employed in Canada, the policy supports both economic continuity and humanitarian considerations. Employers may benefit from reduced workforce disruptions among affected employees.

In summary, Canada's revised temporary public policy allows certain Iranian nationals already working in the country to extend their work permits from within Canada with regulatory exemptions. The policy reflects ongoing concerns about instability in Iran while focusing support on inpiduals already integrated into the Canadian labour market. With the policy in effect until March 31, 2027, eligible workers and their employers have an opportunity to maintain legal work authorization and employment continuity while broader geopolitical conditions continue to evolve.

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