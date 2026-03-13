2026 Express Entry Preferred Occupational Categories Announced

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada ("IRCC") has announced its 2026 targeted categories for Canada's Express Entry system ("Express Entry"). Notably, this announcement also included the introduction of increased work experience requirements for all Express Entry candidates in the occupational categories.

Express Entry system

The purpose of Express Entry is to facilitate the ability for skilled foreign workers to permanently fill labour shortages in key sectors.

Express Entry includes three immigration streams:

the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Canadian Experience Class, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program.

Qualified candidates under these streams are invited to apply for permanent residence in Canada based on an evaluation of factors such as the candidate's age, skillset, work experience, and education.

Each year, the federal government identifies different occupational categories to prioritize based on Canada's economic needs. Applicants qualified in these identified occupations may receive priority selection when invitations to apply for permanent residence are issued. Although applicants in these targeted occupations and categories may be prioritized, it is important to note that applicants in other occupations and sectors remain eligible to apply for Express Entry.

2026 Express Entry occupational categories

IRCC has renewed the following preferred categories for 2026:

Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) occupations;

Education occupations;

French-language proficiency;

Health-care and social services occupations; and

Trade occupations.

Additionally, IRCC has announced five new preferred categories for 2026:

Transport occupations

A new Express Entry category has been created for transport sector occupations such as pilots, automative service technicians, and aircraft inspectors, among others, who gained the Required Work Experience in Canada or abroad.

Physicians with Canadian work experience

This is a new Express Entry category for international doctors who have accumulated at least one year of work experience in Canada. The category applies to general practitioners and family physicians, specialists in surgery, and specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine. The first draw for invitations to apply under this category occurred on February 19, 2026.

Senior managers with Canadian work experience

2026 brings a new category for senior managers in a variety of sectors who have completed at least one year of work in Canada. This includes senior managers in the following sectors:

Construction, transportation, production, and utilities;

Trade, broadcasting, and other services;

Health, education, social and community services, and membership organizations; and

Financial, communications, and other business services.

Researchers with Canadian work experience

This category includes teaching assistants, research assistants, university professors, and university lecturers who have completed their work experience requirements in Canada.

Skilled military recruits

The skilled military recruits category has additional requirements beyond obtaining work experience and training aligned with the main duties of NOC 40042, 42102, or 43204. Candidates must also:

Be an eligible foreign national who is serving in a recognized foreign military;

Have at least 10 years of continuous service in a recognized foreign military;

Have employment arranged with the Canadian Armed Forces for at least three years under NOC 40042, 42102, or 43204; and

Have at minimum a two-year post-secondary credit.

Work experience requirement increased

New for 2026, the work experience requirement to qualify under an Express Entry occupational category has increased to a minimum of one year of work experience that must have occurred in the last three years. This experience need not be continuous to qualify. Previously, candidates were only required to have six months of continuous work experience in the past three years to qualify under an occupational category. This brings the work experience requirement for occupational categories into alignment with the work experience requirement for applicants under the Canadian Experience Class, which has long required applicants to hold at least one year of Canadian work experience.

Impacts on employers

These changes will benefit employers in the above sectors, as Express Entry will assist in retaining current talent. Express Entry allows new candidates to make an easier transition to permanent residency and helps employers fill labour shortages.

Employers should ensure that their employees who may be eligible are aware of the opportunities under these categories. For employees who do not meet the Express Entry criteria, employers should explore alternative immigration pathways, such as provincial nominee programs.