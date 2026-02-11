CURATED
Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) Update For 2026

On February 6, 2026 the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) has announced that it has received its 2026 nomination allocation.
On February 6, 2026 the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) has announced that it has received its 2026 nomination allocation. Each year, the Government of Canada sets the number of nominations that each province can allocate. For 2026, the OINP has been allocated 14,119 nominations. This is significantly higher than the 2025 allocation of 10,750 , however, this number still trails the 2024 allocation of 21,500 spots. The federal Express Entry system has become a more difficult route to permanent residence for foreign workers in Canada who are not part of the federally targeted categories. The provincial nomination programs have become an increasingly important option for both foreign workers and businesses who are looking to retain employees who have become a critical part of their operations in Ontario.

If you are interested in discussing your potential pathway through the OINP, please contact us.

