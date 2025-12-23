New Citizenship Rules Now In Effect For Canadians Born Or Adopted Abroad

Significant changes to Canadian citizenship law

As of December 15, 2025, new rules under Bill C-3 have officially come into force, changing how citizenship is passed to children born or adopted outside Canada. These changes aim to restore fairness and modernize the law for families living abroad.

What's new?

Under the updated Citizenship Act:

Canadians born or adopted abroad before December 15, 2025, who lost or were denied citizenship because of the first-generation limit, are now recognized as citizens

Canadians born or adopted abroad can now pass citizenship to their own children born or adopted outside Canada, provided they have lived in Canada for at least three cumulative years before the child's birth or adoption

In IRCC's words:

"The new law restores citizenship to those who lost it or were never recognized as citizens due to outdated rules, and it allows Canadian parents born or adopted abroad to pass on citizenship to their children born or adopted outside Canada, if they have a substantial connection to Canada."

(Source: IRCC announcement, December 15, 2025)

Why this matters

This reform addresses long-standing gaps and ensures that Canadian families abroad maintain strong ties to Canada. If you or your family may be affected, now is the time to review your status and consider applying for proof of citizenship.

