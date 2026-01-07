In November 2025, MLT Aikins lawyers Reis Pagtakhan and Patricia Bagnas authored "Can you enter Canada with a criminal record?" for the Fall 2025 issue of Gavel, a quarterly publication put out by the State Bar Association of North Dakota.

The article discusses the impact that criminal convictions can have on the entry process for Americans looking to visit Canada. While not all criminal convictions impact the ability of American visitors to enter the country, some qualifying criminal convictions can lead to entry being barred. Reis and Patricia outline the differences between the two and offer some possible paths to rehabilitation for those who have been – or are likely to be – denied entry into Canada.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.