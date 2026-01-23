'Unconstitutional And Cruel': ICE Memo Allows Agents To Enter Homes Without Judicial Warrant

In the article, Doyle called the policy a "fundamental 180" from decades of legal precedent, highlighting both the legal and practical concerns of relying on administrative warrants over judicial oversight.

Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

Article Insights

Kerry E. Doyle’s articles from Green and Spiegel are most popular: within Immigration topic(s)

in Canada Green and Spiegel are most popular: with readers working within the Insurance and Retail & Leisure industries

Kerry Doyle, partner at Green and Spiegel and former top attorney at ICE and Homeland Security under the Biden administration, was featured in the Los Angeles Times speaking out against a recent ICE memo allowing agents to enter homes with only administrative warrants. In the article, Doyle called the policy a "fundamental 180" from decades of legal precedent, highlighting both the legal and practical concerns of relying on administrative warrants over judicial oversight.

Read now

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.