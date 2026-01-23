Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
In the article, Doyle called the policy a
"fundamental 180" from decades of legal precedent,
highlighting both the legal and practical concerns of relying on
administrative warrants over judicial oversight.
Kerry E. Doyle’s articles from Green and Spiegel are most popular:
within Immigration topic(s)
in Canada
Green and Spiegel are most popular:
with readers working within the Insurance and Retail & Leisure industries
Kerry Doyle, partner at Green and Spiegel and former top
attorney at ICE and Homeland Security under the Biden
administration, was featured in the Los Angeles Times
speaking out against a recent ICE memo allowing agents to enter
homes with only administrative warrants. In the article, Doyle
called the policy a "fundamental 180" from decades of
legal precedent, highlighting both the legal and practical concerns
of relying on administrative warrants over judicial oversight.