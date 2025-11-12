Immigration Francophone Au Canada – Mai 2025 (Video)

Green and Spiegel are most popular:
- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries
- Ordre Du Jour
- Résidence temporaire
- C16 – Mobilité francophone
- Expérience internationale Canada (EIC)
- Programme pilote pour les étudiants dans les communautés francophones en situation minoritaire
- Résidence permanente
- Entrée expresse – invitation basée sur les compétences en français
- POCI volet francophone
- Programme pilote d'immigration dans les communautés francophones
Originally published May 21 2025.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.