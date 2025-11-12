CURATED
12 November 2025

Immigration Francophone Au Canada – Mai 2025 (Video)

Green and Spiegel

Contributor

Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Immigration Francophone au Canada – Mai 2025
Canada Immigration
  1. Ordre Du Jour
  • Résidence temporaire
  • C16 – Mobilité francophone
  • Expérience internationale Canada (EIC)
  • Programme pilote pour les étudiants dans les communautés francophones en situation minoritaire
  1. Résidence permanente
  • Entrée expresse – invitation basée sur les compétences en français
  • POCI volet francophone
  • Programme pilote d'immigration dans les communautés francophones

Originally published May 21 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

