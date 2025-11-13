Big News For Graduate Students: Faster Processing & No More PAL Requirement

Canada just made studying here even more appealing for graduate students! Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced two major updates designed to attract top academic talent...

Canada just made studying here even more appealing for graduate students! Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced two major updates designed to attract top academic talent and simplify the process for future scholars:

Faster study permit processing for PhD students, and

No longer need a Provincial or Territorial Attestation Letter (PAL/TAL) requirement for master's and doctoral students starting January 2026.

Here's what you need to know:

1. Two-Week Processing for PhD Students

Effective immediately, doctoral (PhD) students applying for a study permit from outside Canada can benefit from expedited processing times of about two (2) weeks. This fast-track option also applies to accompanying family members if they apply together.

To qualify, applicants must:

Be enrolled in a recognized doctoral program; and

Apply online from outside Canada.

2. No Cap or PAL Requirement for Graduate Students (Starting January 2026)

Effective January 1, 2026, master's and doctoral students enrolling at public Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) will be exempt from Canada's national study permit cap and they no longer need a PAL/TAL.

This means a simpler and faster application process for graduate students. Private institutions are not included in this exemption, so the cap and PAL requirement will still apply there.

These changes reflect Canada's commitment to attracting top international talent and supporting research and innovation.

