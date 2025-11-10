Canada's Immigration Plan For 2026–2028: What You Need To Know

Big changes are coming! Canada's Immigration Levels Plan for 2026–2028 is out, and it is packed with updates for newcomers, students, workers, and anyone dreaming of making Canada home. Here's what you need to know:

A Major Slowdown: Canada to Reduce Permanent Residents

For permanent residents, admissions will be capped at 380,000 per year from 2026 to 2028—a slowdown compared to recent years. The good news for businesses is that nearly two-thirds of these spots (64%) will go to economic immigrants with the skills Canada needs. To put this in perspective and give you an idea of the how big the shift is – the 2024 target was at 465,000.

Historic Shift: Limiting Targets for Temporary Residents

For the first time ever, Canada introduced official targets for temporary residents in last year's plan—a major policy shift. Until then, immigration levels focused almost exclusively on permanent residents. Now, by setting caps on new arrivals under programs like the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFW), International Mobility Program (IMP), and International Student Program (ISP), the government is signaling a new era of immigration management. With this new plan, it is revealed that Canada plans to reduce the temporary resident population (students and workers) to less than 5% of the total population by the end of 2027. Targets for new arrivals are 385,000 in 2026; and 370,000 in 2027 and 2028. Notably, the target was set at 673,650 in 2025.

These figures represent new temporary worker and student arrivals to Canada. Targets are not set for visitors arriving with temporary resident visas or electronic travel authorizations (eTAs), study or work permit extensions, in-Canada study/work permit applications and asylum claimants. Post-Graduation Work Permits are also not included under these targets, as IRCC treats them as an extension or change of status, not new arrivals.

One-time initiatives to recalibrate the immigration system

To make immigration more sustainable, Canada is launching a two-year initiative to grant permanent residency to 115,000 protected persons already living here. This ensures those in need of protection can fully integrate and move toward citizenship. In addition, based on the new plan, up to 33,000 temporary workers will transition to permanent residency in 2026–2027, recognizing their contributions to communities and the economy.

The Ones Less Affected: Special Focus Areas

Economic Immigration: More spots for programs like Federal High Skilled and Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) to meet labour needs across provinces.

Francophone Immigration: Canada aims to increase French-speaking newcomers outside Quebec to 10.5% by 2028, working toward a 12% target by 2029.

Humanitarian and Family Reunification: These remain priorities alongside economic goals.

What Does This Mean for You?

If you're planning to study or work temporarily in Canada, expect stricter limits and more competition for permits.

If you're already in Canada as a temporary resident (worker or student) and have the desired skills, there may be more pathways to permanent residency.

