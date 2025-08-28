Employment Update: Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program And Express Entry

Changes to Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program

Amidst a wave of recent changes to Canadian immigration law, the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) has introduced a significant update. On July 2, 2025, the OINP launched a new employer portal. This digital platform replaces the paper-based Application forApproval of an Employment Position, signaling a shift to an employer-driven process for the Employer Job Offer streams. Under the new system, employers will be required to initiate applications by submitting details of the employment position through the portal before candidates can register an Expression of Interest (EOI).

The new employer portal will enable employers to submit and manage applications online, upload supporting documents, and monitor the progress of their applications.

Further changes include:

Updated timelines: When an employee's Expression of Interest (EOI) is selected, both the employee and the employer will receive an email notification. The employer is then given 14 calendar days to submit a job offer via the employer portal. After the job offer is submitted, the employee has up to 17 calendar days from the date of the invitation to complete and submit their application, along with the required payment.

The OINP may now require in person interviews for employers and applicants.

The OINP also now has the authority to return applications before a nomination is issued. The full application fee will be refunded. This means that an applicant could now get an invitation to apply and submit their application, but have the application returned before a nomination is issued. As such, there is uncertainty as an application could be returned, and there is no guarantee in processing. At its discretion, the OINP can decide not to process certain applications further and will notify the applicant or their representative if this occurs. Importantly, if an application is returned under this policy, the applicant will receive a full refund of the application fee.

Reasons for Return: The annual nomination allocation There are concerns about program integrity or other risk factors The application does not align with Ontario's most urgent labour market needs



Changes to Express Entry

Starting August 21, 2025, individuals applying for permanent residence through Express Entry must submit a medical examination report when they file their permanent residence application.

Those applicants in Canada who completed an immigration medical exam within 5 years of submitting their new application should provide the immigration medical exam number from their previous exam in their current application.

Employer Takeaways

The OINP has moved from an applicant led to an employer-initiated process. This change allows employers to have greater oversight and involvement from the beginning. However, it also brings additional obligations, stricter deadlines, and a more structured application procedure.

Prospective applicants and employers should regularly consult the official OINP website for the most up-to-date information and guidance on recent changes.

