Immigration Pathways For Students

The following interview was conducted by Feleshia Chandler and originally appeared on November 17, 2025 in My East Coast Experience.

For many international students, the Post-Graduation Work Permit is more than a bridge to a career—it's the first step toward building a life in Canada.

Every year, thousands of international students choose Canada for post-secondary education, but for those looking to make a life in the country after their studies, it isn't exactly easy.

The maze of paperwork and unending requirements can seem like an uphill battle, but applying for a Post-Graduation Work Permit, for those who are eligible, can help turn a temporary stay in Canada into a permanent one.

First Step— Post-Graduate Work Permit

For those who qualify, one way to stay in the country after graduating is the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWPP).

The PGWPP is a Canada-wide open Work Permit that allows students who graduate from eligible post-secondary schools to apply for a special Work Permit up to 180 days after they graduate (or 90 days if they are inside Canada at the time they apply). It's designed to help graduates gain Canadian work experience, which can help them eventually qualify for permanent residency.

In order to be eligible for the PGWPP, students need a valid study permit and must meet IRCC's proof of language ability requirements. Students are required to have studied full-time in the country and have successfully completed an eight-month or longer program that meets Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's (IRCC's) field of study requirements.

Laura Hanusiak, an immigration lawyer and partner at Cox & Palmer law firm in Halifax, N.S. , says that applying for a PGWP is a common immigration pathway that qualifying students will take to help them gain Canadian work experience after they graduate, and advises that before students even graduate, they make sure they are on track to meet the PGWP requirements.

"Ideally, the student will set themselves up during their studies to be in a position to apply for a three-year Post-Graduation Work Permit upon graduating, which should then allow them three years (at least) to remain in Canada, and ideally, use that time to meet the requirements to apply for permanent residence."

The maximum length of the PGWP is three years, but ultimately, it's based on how long studies take.

The PGWP is Canada-wide (federal), but if a student is looking to stay in their province of study long-term,remaining in the province to gain their qualifying work experience can be important.

In Nova Scotia the PGWPP can help students access two immigration pathways: The Nova Scotia Nominee Program (NSNP) and the Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP).

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP's)

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP's) nominate candidates for permanent residency based on local job market needs. PGWP holders can become eligible for the PNP by gaining the necessary work experience in Nova Scotia. Once nominated, depending on the PNP they apply under, graduates can obtain extra points towards their Express Entry Profile or can apply directly for permanent residency based on their nomination .

For those applying under the Express Entry Program, the points are part of Canada's Comprehensive Ranking System ("CRS"): a system that ranks candidates based on things like education, work experience, and language ability to determine who may receive an invitation for permanent residency (ITA). Higher scores increase the likelihood of receiving an invitation. Prior to March 25, 2025, candidates could earn extra points for job offers, but now PNP nominations are one of the main ways to get extra points. A provincial nomination will result in the applicant receiving 600 points towards their Express Entry Profile.

Nova Scotia Experience: Express Entry (NS EE)

The Nova Scotia Experience: Express Entry program is a Provincial Nominee stream that works with Canada's Federal Express Entry System and is for candidates who have skilled (TEER 0, 1, 2 or 3) Canadian work experience. For those whose PGWP was issued based on their studies in Nova Scotia, PGWP holders can work full-time in Nova Scotia after graduation to gain work experience that may count towards their eligibility. Once nominated through NS EE applicants receive 600 extra CRS points, drastically increasing their chances of receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP)

The AIP is another option qualifying graduates may use to apply for permanent residence. The program lets employers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador, hire international graduates for positions to help fill job sector gaps. With a PGWP, graduates can work in a qualifying position for an AIP designated employer and then apply for permanent residence through this program, assuming they receive an Endorsement Certificate from the province.

Right now, Hanusiak says sectors that seem to be prioritized by the Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration, are construction, healthcare and social assistance, but this could change in 2026As of late, the AIP is a permanent pathway to residency, whereas before it was a pilot program. It also allows for more flexibility in job types and has no age limit, making the program more accessible to a wider range of applicants.

Hanusiak says the AIP has a similar but slightly different process than other PNPs.

"It has a two-step process, similar to the provincial nomination programs, except instead of applying for a provincial nomination under the AIP, you're applying for Endorsement," says Hanusiak.

"Essentially, when candidates are issued Endorsement Certificates, they can use those Endorsement Certificates as the basis of their permanent residence application, which they would apply for via the federal government. The issuance of an Endorsement Certificate does not guarantee the applicant's Permanent Residence application will be approved"

What happens if you don't qualify for PGWPP, or PR, immediately, and what are your options?

Hanusiak says paying careful attention to what the provincial nomination programs are at the time and what their individual requirements are is key.

"We advise people to use their time really wisely and to look at [eligibility for immigration] early on in the issuance of their Post-Graduate Work Permit... sometimes it's too late, and people can find themselves with expiring Work Permits and in a tough position to apply for any sort of other immigration document," says Hanusiak.

Ultimately, programs like PNP, NS EE and AIPcan all provide a roadmap to permanent residency if planned properly and early.

With the right strategy, today's students can become tomorrow's citizens.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.