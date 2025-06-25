New OINP Employer Portal Launching On July 2, 2025

The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) is set to launch a new Employer Portal on July 2, 2025, introducing a major shift in how Employer Job Offer stream applications are initiated and managed. Designed to replace the current paper-based employer form, this portal will move the process from applicant-led to employer-led, requiring more direct involvement from employers at the outset of an application.

What's changing?

Currently, applicants initiate the process by submitting their Expression of Interest (EOI), with employer documentation provided later. As of July 2, employers must first register and submit employment position details through the new portal. Only once this is completed will applicants be able to re-register their EOIs.

This shift applies to all three Employer Job Offer streams:

Foreign worker

International student

In-demand skills

Key features of the new portal

The new system includes:

Direct online submission and application management

Integration with My Ontario for unified access

Secure document uploads (removing the need for candidates to handle confidential files)

Auto-population of fields to reduce redundancy

Ability to assign multiple employer users and authorized representatives

Simplified status tracking and communication with the program

Transition period – what to expect

The transition to the new portal will involve temporary service interruptions:

June 20 – July 2 : No new EOIs can be submitted under Employer Job Offer streams.

: No new EOIs can be submitted under Employer Job Offer streams. June 21–22 : All existing EOIs in these streams will be automatically withdrawn by OINP.

: All existing EOIs in these streams will be by OINP. June 27–29 : Full system outage for all OINP users.

: Full system outage for all OINP users. July 2: New Employer Portal goes live.

Once launched, employers will be able to create a profile, enter job offer details and support new EOIs from eligible candidates. New EOIs submitted under the revised process will remain valid for 12 months.

Practical tips for employers/HR professionals

Start internal planning now: HR teams should identify candidates they've supported or intend to support under OINP and prepare to re-initiate their files in July.

Prepare for portal setup : Employers will need to register and input job offer details in the new system before applicants can act.

: Employers will need to register and input job offer details in the new system before applicants can act. Review your documentation practices : The secure upload feature may offer new options for handling employer documents directly, reducing the need to share through the employee.

: The secure upload feature may offer new options for handling employer documents directly, reducing the need to share through the employee. Expect employee inquiries: As automatic withdrawals begin June 21, employees may receive system-generated notifications. Proactive communications may help manage expectations.

The OINP update webpage provides an initial overview of the changes. The OINP will be providing further updates and guidance leading up to the launch of the new OINP Employer Portal system, and employers can monitor the OINP website for further updates and guidance.

We will continue to monitor OINP communications for additional technical details as the launch date approaches. In the meantime, please feel free to reach out to our team for strategic advice or assistance with adapting your internal immigration processes to align with this change.

