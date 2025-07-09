OINP Launches New Employer Portal: What Employers Need To Know

Ontario has introduced several important changes to the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP), effective July 2, 2025. These updates were implemented for the stated purpose of better alignment with Ontario's labour market needs and to streamline the way employers support skilled immigration.

New Employer Portal now live

Further to our recent article regarding the Employer Portal, the OINP officially launched its new portal on July 2, 2025, shifting to an employer-led application process for the Employer Job Offer streams.

Employers are now required to register with the OINP and then must upload an expression of interest by submitting job and business information directly through the OINP Employer Portal before a candidate can create their Expression of Interest (EOI). The stated purpose of this change is to improve transparency, speed up processing, and allow for more accurate alignment with Ontario's workforce priorities.

Employers start by creating a My Ontario account. Then an authorized signing officer of the employer must complete the employer registration. The OINP Employer Portal is then used to enter job details and submit a "job offer." Once this has been submitted by the employer, the corresponding foreign worker candidate must register their Expression of Interest (EOI) within 30 days. Further details are set out in the OINP Employer Portal Guide.

If the employee is invited to apply for a nomination, employers must apply for the approval of the employment position with 14 days of receipt of the invitation to apply. The employee must submit their nomination application within 17 days of receipt of the invitation to apply.

Individuals whose EOIs were previously automatically withdrawn by the OINP at the end of June 2025 will need to work with their employers to re-enter the OINP EOI pool under the new regime.

Employers wishing to support a potential OINP nomination need to understand the new rules and ensure that they provide accurate information and that they understand the compliance requirements associated with the participating in the OINP and providing a job offer.

Other program changes at a glance

In-person interviews OINP may now require in-person interviews for employers and applicants to ensure authenticity. Accommodations will be made as needed. Application return authority OINP can now return applications before nomination, issuing full refunds. This change allows the program to prioritize high-quality, labour market–aligned submissions. New rules for early childhood educators Applicants under the Human Capital Priorities and French-Speaking Skilled Worker streams who list NOC 42202 – Early Childhood Educators no longer need to meet the minimum education requirement if they are members of the College of Early Childhood Educators. This change recognizes their job-readiness and professional standing.

For businesses and HR teams supporting foreign talent, these changes are essential to understand. We encourage employers to register early and review the updated guidelines to ensure a smooth transition.

