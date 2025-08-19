Our Senior Business Immigration Lawyer, Feruza Djamalova, was recently featured in a Porch article, "HR Management for Home Professionals: 101 With the Experts". Read Feruza's contribution below:

What are the benefits of hiring foreign workers for a business?

The last two years presented many challenges to businesses, but one of the biggest has been the war for talent. Currently, many business owners have been experiencing a hard time filling vacant roles. As the labour market has gotten tighter in every industry, it is time to rethink the recruitment processes and tap into hiring foreign workers.

The benefits of hiring foreign workers for businesses are immense. Among many, one of the important benefits of hiring international talent is retention. Foreign workers are usually motivated to regulate their status in Canada and secure permanent residence status which can take between 2 – 4 years. Thus, the chances are high that foreign workers are likely to stay and work for your business for at least 2 years in order to complete their immigration process. This gives you a sense of certainty that you cannot expect with local hires. Another benefit of tapping into the international workforce is finding a rare skillset for an affordable wage. Being able to minimize your headcount expense is a huge win for your business. Last but not least, the foreign workforce usually brings a unique perspective and solutions to the challenges you have in your business in addition to enabling your business to compete globally and access new markets. So, it is time to level up your recruitment game and tap into global talent if you want to take your business to the next level.

