Amendments To The Citizenship Act In Force

As of December 15, 2025, the provisions of Bill C-3 are now in force. This means that the first generational limit to Canadian citizenship by descent has now been removed.

Citizenship by descent is no longer limited to the first generation born or adopted abroad. Note that individuals who are born or adopted on or after December 15, 2025, will need to prove that their parent had a substantial connection to Canada before their birth/adoption to have citizenship passed down to them. These individuals will need to prove that their parents spent a minimum of 1095 days in Canada prior to their birth or adoption. Examples of documents that prove a substantial connection to Canada can include educational records, proof of employment, and travel records. The substantial connection requirement is not applicable to people who were born before today.

Many people will now be Canadian citizens without even realizing it. A simplified process of renouncing Canadian citizenship has been introduced for individuals who are now recognized as citizens through these legislative changes.

This is a major change that will no doubt impact thousands of people. We encourage you contact us to learn more about how these amendments impact you and your family.

