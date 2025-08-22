Update For Employers On Canada's Immigration And Temporary Foreign Worker Programs (Video)

In 2024, Canada introduced very significant changes to immigration and work permit programs and guidelines affecting all employers engaging foreign workers.

This on-demand webinar, led by Gowling WLG immigration and employment lawyers, provides practical advice and insights on how to deal with the challenges created by these changes, along with tips to ensure you meet compliance requirements and human resource needs.

Learn about:

Work permit and LMIA changes and how employers are impacted

Employer compliance requirements when hiring and engaging foreign workers or international students

Strategies for extending the status of key foreign workers

Employment law pitfalls when hiring or managing foreign workers

Best practices to avoid employer liability or non-compliance

