FIFA PASS: Priority Visa Appointment Scheduling For The 2026 World Cup

The U.S. Government and FIFA have jointly announced the launch of the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS) – a program designed to streamline B-1/B-2 visa appointment access for individuals holding tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As millions of fans prepare to travel to North America for the tournament, this system is intended to provide World Cup ticket holders with priority interview access over other travelers amid already-burdened U.S. visa appointment backlogs.

The 2026 World Cup at a Glance

The World Cup kicks off on June 11, 2026, and will run for approximately six weeks. This year's tournament will span:

16 host cities

3 countries (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

(the United States, Canada, and Mexico) 48 competing teams

Because the U.S. is hosting the majority of matches, a significant share of the global fanbase will be seeking entry into the United States for some or all of the tournament. With cross-border sites like Seattle and Vancouver, fans may also seek to travel between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to follow their favorite teams.

There are other factors to consider: some fans who are nationals of countries that only receive single-entry, three-month Visitor Visa validity periods may need multiple B-1/B-2 visas if they do not plan to or are unable to remain in the U.S. between matches. Additionally, since the schedule after the round-robin play will not be known in advance, fans may also need to apply with short notice to ensure re-entry to the United States. With the changes to third-country national visa processing earlier this Fall, having a plan in advance is critical!

Players and Teams Are Covered—But What About Fans?

The Foreign Affairs Manual (FAM) provides clear B-1 Business Visitor eligibility for players, coaches, and professional team staff.

But fans – who will make up the overwhelming majority of travelers – must qualify under B-2 Tourist Visitor rules.

Depending on nationality, fans may enter the U.S. through:

ESTA (Visa Waiver Program), for those from eligible countries; or

(Visa Waiver Program), for those from eligible countries; or B-2 visas, which require in-person visa interviews and Machine-Readable Visa (MRV) processing.

While some travelers will face a straightforward ESTA application, many more will require visa interviews.

Most Fans Will Need Visas

Though team rosters have not yet been finalized, but only Canada is fully visa-exempt among likely qualifiers. Many other countries are ESTA-eligible, which offers a relatively simple online process.

However, a substantial number of fans come from countries that are not ESTA participants, meaning millions will likely need B-2 visa appointments through U.S. embassies and consulates – many of which continue to struggle with long wait times.

Visa Appointment Delays Remain a Major Concern

Although visa appointment availability is significantly better than during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, certain consular posts still show appointment wait times extending into Spring 2026.

With an estimated 5 to 10 million international visitors expected to travel to the U.S. for the World Cup, fans may invest thousands of dollars in tickets, flights, hotels, and related travel costs long before securing permission to enter the country. The possibility of waiting until late May for an appointment, only to face a denial, poses a substantial risk.

FIFA PASS is designed to reduce that risk by creating a pathway to earlier visa appointments for verified ticket holders.

Priority Appointments Are NOT Approvals

Importantly, FIFA PASS guarantees only the opportunity to request an earlier appointment, not the issuance of a visa.

All applicants must still complete:

Standard DS-160 application requirements

In-person consular interviews

Biometrics and security vetting

Full admissibility determinations, including overcoming the presumption of immigrant intent

The Doctrine of Consular Non-reviewability remains fully in effect: consular officers' decisions cannot be appealed, and applicants who are refused must simply reapply. However, overcoming a denial may involve more than just reapplying and scheduling another interview.

How Will FIFA PASS Work? Still Unknown.

As of now, the Department of State has not announced:

How applicants will verify they possess legitimate match tickets

How far in advance priority appointments will be offered

Whether FIFA PASS will allocate additional appointment capacity

Whether each consular post will reassign existing emergency/travel slots to ticket holders

News coverage indicates that a "FIFA Portal" will authenticate ticket holders and allow them to get an expedited appointment, but no such portal has been unveiled, and the integration of such a system will require close partnership in a very short period of time across four different appointment systems (three federal contractors and the Department of State's internal appointment system). Because appointments are set individually by the Embassy/Consulate, it will be up to each Post to determine how many FIFA appointments are created. The administration announced that 400 consular officers are being temporarily reassigned to support this effort, but physical space limitations and other constraints will frustrate large-scale increases.

There are also open questions relating to the robust secondary ticket market. For example: Will a single match ticket be valid for only one expedited appointment request? This remains unclear.

Lastly, it should be mentioned that if FIFA PASS is the priority for consular appointments through July 2026, this will come at a cost in appointment availability for many other travelers.

Although sports fans of the world, including in our office, appreciate the efforts being made by the administration to support the impending massive influx of international visitors – and we believe that a similar program will be put into place in advance of the 2028 Summer Olympics – we urge caution and patience as the Department of State and appointment scheduling contractors create the infrastructure to support this new priority channel for B-1/B-2 visa appointments.

Need Help Navigating ESTA, B-2 Visas, or FIFA PASS?

While many fans will be able to navigate ESTA or routine B-1/B-2 visa processing on their own, the sheer volume of expected applicants – and the unknowns surrounding FIFA PASS – means early preparation is essential.

Our firm regularly assists clients with:

Determining whether ESTA or a visa is required

Completing DS-160 applications

Preparing for consular interviews

Scheduling (or rescheduling) visa appointments

Advising on supporting documentation and admissibility issues

We offer consultations and full-service or partial assistance tailored to your needs.

If you plan to attend the World Cup, don't wait until the last minute. Proper planning can ensure your travel does not hit unnecessary delays. Please contact us with any questions!

