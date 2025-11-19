Policy Update: New Authority To Cancel Temporary Resident Documents

As of November 4, 2025, new regulatory authority under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (IRPR) allows Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers to cancel temporary resident documents on an individual basis after they have been issued.

These cancellations may apply to:

TRVs (Visitor visas)

eTAs

Work permits

Study permits

This authority applies to issued documents, not new applications.

Overview of the change

Officers now have authority to cancel temporary status documents when:

The individual no longer meets eligibility or admissibility criteria

It is determined that the person would not have qualified for the document initially

There are concerns that the person will not leave Canada at the end of their authorized stay

The document was issued in error

The new regulations also automatically cancel temporary status documents where the foreign national becomes a permanent resident.

This is part of Canada's broader shift to closely manage temporary resident volume and compliance.

Takeaways for businesses and skilled foreign workers

While this regulatory change does not directly affect work permit options, it places more emphasis on accuracy, compliance, and long-term planning. It also remains to be seen how often Canadian authorities will utilize this new power and how the regulatory reasons for using it will be interpreted and applied. The new cancellation power is likely to be used more often for TRVs and eTAs, than for work or study permits, which are more likely to be affected only in cases of clear ineligibility, misrepresentation, or non-compliance.

It is important that employers ensure consistency and accuracy with the terms and conditions of employment for foreign workers. Specifically, employers should:

Ensure that terms and conditions of employment such as the position, wages, vacation, and work location align with the offer of employment and the issued work permit.

Review employment files periodically to confirm compliance and avoid unintentional discrepancies.

Maintain documentation and employment records that support the primary purpose of the temporary entry into Canada and employment conditions.

Discuss travel with foreign workers, including the process for re-entering Canada and associated risks.

Consider transitioning foreign workers to permanent residence as soon as possible, as this will eliminate the risk of a work permit being cancelled

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.