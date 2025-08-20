Amazon Canada Launches New Immigration Support Program For Employees

New initiative gives full-and part-time Amazon employees in Canada access to specialized immigration legal support at a preferred rate

TORONTO – May 21, 2025 – Amazon is launching a new Immigration Legal Referral Program that helps full- and part time employees across Canada access expert counsel for themselves and their families at a more affordable cost.

Amazon has established new partnerships with leading specialists to launch the program, including Toronto-based immigration law firm Green and Spiegel and Mississauga-based certified immigration consultant Nitin Immigration. Full- and part-time Amazon employees working in the company's fulfilment network and corporate offices in Canada can access discounted flat-fee rates to connect with experienced professionals offering legal counsel and support with a wide range of other immigration services, including permanent residency and citizenship applications, spousal and family sponsorship matters, and more.

Amazon has close to 46,000 employees in Canada, who work at the company's Tech Hubs in Vancouver and Toronto, AWS Cloud Regions in Calgary and Montreal and more than 70 Operations sites from coast to coast.

"At Amazon, we want to help employees grow rewarding careers while building a future for themselves and their families," said Chuck Cummings, Director of Canada Customer Fulfilment, Amazon Canada. "Amazon will continue to invest in resources and benefits for our employees that provide peace of mind and help our workforce achieve their full potential."

The new service builds on Amazon's extensive list of existing employee resources and benefits, which includes mental health support, financial planning, and career coaching. Frontline employees in Amazon's fulfilment network are eligible for English and French language classes on Day One of employment through the popular Career Choice program.

"At Green and Spiegel, we understand that immigration challenges don't just affect individuals – they impact entire families, but seeking legal support can be daunting," said Evan Green, Managing Partner, Green and Spiegel. "We're proud to partner with Amazon to give employees across Canada easier and more affordable access to legal support that will help secure their future."

"At Nitin Immigration, we believe everyone deserves clear, reliable guidance through the immigration process," said Nitin Sharma, Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant and Founder. "Amazon already offers a range of leading benefits and career growth opportunities for employees from all backgrounds, and we're proud to be part of a new program that goes even further by supporting those in need of specialized immigration counsel."

