Opinion On Canada's Express Entry 2026: Prioritizing Senior Managers And Entrepreneurial Leaders

A Strategic Case for Leadership-Focused Immigration Selection

We welcome IRCC's exploration of a leadership and innovation focus for Express Entry in 2026. In our day-to-day work with Canadian employers, founders, and executives, we see a fundamental truth: executive leadership is strategic capital. Leaders who set strategy and build teams compound Canada's productivity in ways that individual technical roles cannot. A category that recognizes this enterprise-level impact is, in our view, a timely and appropriate evolution of Express Entry.

This submission offers reflections on how Canada can best design this critical new pathway while maintaining the integrity and fairness that have made Express Entry a model for the world.

Where Express Entry Helps and Where It Misses

Express Entry has been remarkably successful in rewarding youth, language ability, and education. Research shows that these attributes are strongly correlated with long-term integration and economic success. The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) was designed based on extensive analysis of the characteristics that enable immigrants to thrive in the Canadian labour market.

Yet this design has created unintended consequences for seasoned executives and entrepreneurial leaders:

Age penalties create structural disadvantages: Senior managers and executives are often in their late 30s to 50s, precisely the demographic bracket where CRS points decline sharply. Even when their potential contributions are outsized, their profiles can be structurally disadvantaged in general draws. This creates a paradox where Canada's immigration system inadvertently discourages the very leaders our economy most needs.

Age penalties create structural disadvantages: Senior managers and executives are often in their late 30s to 50s, precisely the demographic bracket where CRS points decline sharply. Even when their potential contributions are outsized, their profiles can be structurally disadvantaged in general draws. This creates a paradox where Canada's immigration system inadvertently discourages the very leaders our economy most needs. The 200-point stabilizer (now removed): From November 2016 to March 2025, additional CRS points for senior executive job offers provided mature leaders with a realistic path to competitiveness. This mechanism explicitly recognized that individuals in NOC Major Group 00 occupations deserved special consideration within the immigration system. The removal of job offer points in 2025, while addressing legitimate fraud concerns, eliminated this crucial pathway and left Canadian employers without an effective tool to recruit and retain top-tier executive talent.

Against this backdrop, a leadership and innovation category can recalibrate the system toward enterprise impact, not just demographic optimization.

Ideas to Explore: A Framework for Strategic Implementation

We encourage IRCC to consider the following principles and mechanisms as it finalizes the 2026 framework:

1. Welcome Both In-Canada and Overseas Leaders

Support in-Canada retention: Provide meaningful recognition to executives already delivering results in Canada, including intra-company transferees (ICTs), founders, and senior managers on employer-specific work permits. This approach aligns immigration selection with real-world contributions and reduces the economic disruption caused by talent churn. Companies have invested significantly in recruiting, relocating, and integrating these leaders; protecting these investments encourages continued hiring of global talent.

Support in-Canada retention: Provide meaningful recognition to executives already delivering results in Canada, including intra-company transferees (ICTs), founders, and senior managers on employer-specific work permits. This approach aligns immigration selection with real-world contributions and reduces the economic disruption caused by talent churn. Companies have invested significantly in recruiting, relocating, and integrating these leaders; protecting these investments encourages continued hiring of global talent. Maintain overseas recruitment capacity: Preserve opportunities for external talent by conducting dedicated category-based invitation rounds for candidates with verified NOC 00 experience, supported by transparent evidence standards. Canada must continue attracting fresh perspectives and international best practices to drive innovation and competitiveness.

2. Re-introduce a Competitive Edge for Mature Leaders

A modern successor to the former 200-point mechanism should acknowledge that age-related CRS erosion makes it unnecessarily difficult for senior executives to compete, even when they represent exactly the type of leaders Canada seeks to attract. Rather than simply resurrecting the previous system, IRCC could implement a principled advantage for verified senior executive experience and legitimate job offers. Such an advantage could be sufficient to neutralize age as a disqualifier while preserving overall program integrity.

This could take the form of:

Dedicated category-based draws with lower CRS thresholds for leadership candidates

A modest but meaningful CRS point bonus (50-75 points) for demonstrated senior management experience in Canada

Additional recognition for executives with proven track records of driving business growth and innovation

3. Recognize Canadian Managerial Experience Across All Forms

Many leaders develop into NOC 00 roles by first serving as managers at Skill Levels 0 and A, sometimes as self-employed managers or founders overseeing professionals, managing payroll, and directing substantial budgets. This career progression reflects the natural evolution of entrepreneurial and executive talent.

Canada already recognizes foreign self-employed experience for applicants under the Federal Skilled Worker stream. Extending this recognition to Canadian self-employed and managerial experience would create a coherent framework that validates leadership development regardless of employment structure. This recognition could be supported through CRA filings, payroll records, and corporate documentation, providing objective verification of leadership responsibilities and business impact.

4. Keep the Door Open to Scaling Entrepreneurs

Canada's innovation economy benefits significantly from entrepreneurial leaders who may not yet operate at the NOC 00 scale but are actively building and scaling innovative companies within our borders. A leadership-focused system should include pathways to recognize these contributors based on documented business traction - revenue growth, payroll expansion, customer acquisition, intellectual property development, and investment attraction - rather than headcount alone.

This approach would complement, rather than duplicate, existing programs like the Start-Up Visa, by providing a pathway within the high-volume Express Entry system for entrepreneurs who have already demonstrated their ability to build successful enterprises in Canada.

The Strategic Imperative: Why Leadership Matters Now

The proposed Leadership category addresses several critical challenges facing the Canadian economy:

Productivity and innovation gaps: Despite robust population growth through immigration, Canada continues to lag international competitors in business investment per worker and productivity growth. Senior managers possess the authority to approve capital expenditures, champion technological adoption, and drive strategic decisions that create multiplier effects throughout their organizations.

Productivity and innovation gaps: Despite robust population growth through immigration, Canada continues to lag international competitors in business investment per worker and productivity growth. Senior managers possess the authority to approve capital expenditures, champion technological adoption, and drive strategic decisions that create multiplier effects throughout their organizations. Global competition for talent: Canada competes globally for top executive talent. Other major immigration destinations are increasingly sophisticated in their approaches to attracting business leaders. A system that efficiently identifies and attracts international executives enhances our competitive positioning.

Canada competes globally for top executive talent. Other major immigration destinations are increasingly sophisticated in their approaches to attracting business leaders. A system that efficiently identifies and attracts international executives enhances our competitive positioning. Economic catalyst effect: Unlike individual contributors who participate in the economy, senior managers and entrepreneurs serve as economic catalysts who drive growth, create jobs, and facilitate knowledge transfer that benefits entire sectors.

Closing Reflection

The proposed Leadership category represents more than an immigration policy adjustment; it signals Canada's commitment to building an economy driven by strategic thinking, innovation, and entrepreneurial dynamism. By recognizing that executive leadership constitutes a form of strategic capital distinct from individual human capital, Canada can position itself as the destination of choice for the business leaders who will shape the global economy's future.

We encourage IRCC to move forward with this proposal and look forward to contributing to its successful implementation. The opportunity to strengthen Canada's economic foundation through strategic immigration selection is significant—and the time to act is now.

